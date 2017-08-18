Arts Concert: The next Winchelsea Arts Concert at St Thomas’ Church will be on Saturday September 2nd at 7.30pm. This will be a repertoire of works for combinations of piano, clarinet and soprano voice by professional musicians Erica Eloff, Mark Nixon and Katie Lockhart. They will perform pieces by Louis Spohr, Robert Schumann, Gustav Mahler, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Frederic Chopin, Henri Duparc and Franz Schubert. To purchase tickets please go online at www.winchelsea-arts.org.uk or visit the Farm Kitchen.

Volunteer cooks: If you would like to cook and bake for the Church Market, just bring your offerings (Jamie Oliver, Delia Smith etc.) on the morning of the Market which starts at 10.30am on the first Saturday of each month. Some of the volunteers have had to drop out for various reasons but there is room for others who would like to put their skills into practice. Your assistance would be greatly appreciated and will help towards church maintenance. The next Church Market is coming soon on Saturday September 2nd.

Heritage Days: Local resident Berenice Scott has recently taken over as coordinator for the Heritage Open Days event from her predecessor Cynthia Feast. This significant task involves organising the publicity leaflets and circulars for the HOD events which this year takes place on the weekend of September 9th and 10th. The event is not confined to Winchelsea but includes fifty countries in Europe and is recognised as a huge cultural festival. Each country runs the event in their own way and in England alone, there are over 5000 events; the purpose being to raise appreciation of Europe’s cultural assets and heritage. Winchelsea’s contribution is to offer 3 sites, not normally open to the public, with refreshments and free entry, either on Saturday 9th or Sunday 10th. These sites are the Court Hall and Museum which will be open on Saturday 9th from 12 to 4pm with an eye- catching exhibition in the Lower Court Hall displaying ‘pairs of pictures’ of important buildings in Winchelsea as they may have looked in medieval times compared to how they appear now. The second site is the historic Methodist Chapel built in 1785 and virtually unchanged, retaining many of its original features. Opening time is Saturday 9th from 10am to 5pm. The third site Blackfriar’s Barn Cellars which contains ancient graffiti of galleon ships will be offering three tours on Saturday 9th at 11.30am and Sunday 10th at 11am and 2pm. In addition, other principal sites of the town such as the Church of St Thomas the Martyr will be open from 9am to 5pm, also the Town Well and the three medieval gates, Pipewell Gate, Strand Gate and New Gate. Everybody is very welcome to this once-a-year opportunity to discover Winchelsea’s hidden cultural treasures and be part of this international weekend festival, so do note it in your diary.

Winchelsea Beach

Ocean Ceramics: An Ocean Ceramics Garden Party in aid of St Michael’s Hospice will take place next weekend on August 26th and 27th. The venue is 7 Windmill Way which is a turning off Sea Road near The Ship Inn and the starting time is 11am till 5pm and all are welcome. Included in the event will be teas, cakes, instant portraits, original arts and ceramics, live music, croquet and plants.

