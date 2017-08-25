Winchelsea Art: The annual Art Exhibition is held in the Court Hall over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Times and dates are Saturday 26th to Monday 28th from 10am till 6pm and on Monday closing at 3.45pm. The admission is free and a Grand Raffle will be available. This exhibition of art works includes paintings, pottery, photographs, jewellery and ceramics presented by local amateur artists. Funds raised from the sales will go to the Millennium Artefacts Society to maintain the Town Sign, Tapestry Collage in the Parish Church and the Beacon.

Wildlife and Wilderness: The Black Cat Gallery in Castle Street is to host a special exhibition of photographs depicting Southern Africa’s remarkable landscapes and wildlife by Winchelsea residents Ian Rowlands and Phil Mack. There will be a launch event on Saturday August 26th at 5.30pm and the exhibition continues daily on Sunday August 27th and Monday 28th. This is an opportunity to buy both framed and unframed limited edition photographs from the collection and also to meet the photographers and hear from them about their exciting journey through Africa. Their 8000-mile drive took them from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania through Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Namibia, to Cape Point in South Africa.

Autumn Show: Next Saturday September 2nd the Winchelsea Garden Society is holding its annual Autumn Flower Show at 2pm in the New Hall. Entry is free and refreshments will be served during the afternoon. Friends, visitors and local residents are all invited to come along, enjoy and admire the displays of beautifully grown vegetables, fruit and flowers, plus cookery items, floral art and handicrafts. There will be plants for sale and a raffle which offers a good selection of prizes. Also note that entries are for members only and there are a plenty of categories with something for everyone to try, so do! A gentle reminder that entry forms must be submitted to the secretary at Cleveland Place Friars Road by 5pm on Thursday August 31st and all entries will be staged in the hall between 9.30 and 11am when the judging begins.

Winchelsea Beach

Table Sale: A chance to find and purchase bargains takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at the Table Sale from 11am in the Community Hall and is for all to enjoy. Admission is 50p which includes tea and biscuits and a tombola with great prizes will be at hand. The number to contact is 01797 224820 if you would like to book a Table to sell your items.

Church meeting: St Richard’s Church is open for Holy Communion on the second and fourth Sundays of the month during the interim period while plans are in progress to appoint a new Rector to the parish. This Sunday August 27th local residents and holiday makers are welcome to the Holy Communion service starting at 9.30am in St Richard’s Church.

