Church Market: Tomorrow September 2nd the Church Market will take place at the usual time of 10.30am till 12 noon, so do come along and invite friends and neighbours. As ever a good selection of food is on offer plus coffee/tea and plenty of time to meet and socialise. Plants, books and home-made produce will be on sale and all proceeds will go towards church funds. Last month’s Market raised £306 and thank you to everyone who helped and contributed in every way particularly to both the current and new cooks.

Autumn Show: The Garden Society’s Autumn Show will be in progress from 2pm tomorrow (Saturday) in the New Hall and admission is free. This is open to all to come and enjoy the displays of vegetables, fruit, flowers, cookery, handicrafts and floral art and see who has won prizes. Refreshments and a raffle will also be available throughout the afternoon.

Clarinet, Piano, Soprano: A fine summer’s evening with a relaxed temperature of 20 degrees C is predicted for Saturday September 2nd when St Thomas’ Church hosts a concert of classical music beginning at 7.30pm. If you would like to attend tickets are on sale at the Farm Kitchen or online at winchelsea-arts.org.uk. For your entertainment talented musicians Erica Eloff, Mark Nixon and Katie Lockhart will be performing combinations of piano, clarinet and soprano voice with pieces from Schumann, Mahler, Spohr, Vaughan Williams, Chopin, Duparc and Schubert.

Day of Prayer: Next Friday September 8th 2017 is 77 years after the National Prayer Day (September 8th 1940) that led to the victory of the RAF over the German Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain. King George VI had called for a succession of National Days of Prayer and in May 1940 the nation prayed for the evacuation at Dunkirk and prayers were answered. It was recorded that huge queues had formed to pray at that time outside Westminster Abbey. The evangelist David Hathaway has recently called, with some urgency, for ‘a great Day of Prayer for Theresa May, Brexit, the unity of the UK and for the nation to turn back to God and the Bible’, to take place on September 8th (2017). Westminster’s Emmanuel Centre has been booked for this event but many local churches and house groups plan to get involved.

WAS cellars: You haven’t seen all of Winchelsea until you’ve been underneath and explored its hidden cellars. These medieval undercrofts once used in the wine trade are of a size and scale that seems disproportionate to the more compact structure of the town. There are fifty cellars in the town of which thirty-three are accessible and with few historic records of the building methods used this has engendered much interest and speculation. Cellar tours for September are on Saturday 9th and Sunday 24th beginning at 2pm in Castle Street for 90 minutes and guide books will be provided. If you would like to come along, please book by contacting 01797 224446 and the cost is £5 p.p. with proceeds in aid of Winchelsea Archaeology.

Winchelsea Beach

Beach Club: This Sunday September 3rd there is live pop and rock music from the local band Sarah G and the Other 3 at 3pm in Winchelsea Beach Club. Sarah does the singing and the Other 3 accompany on guitars and drums. The club is on Pett Level Road and to find out more about membership just drop in for refreshments and chat to the bartenders.

