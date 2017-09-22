Harvest Festival: Next Saturday September 30th the Methodist Chapel is holding its Harvest Celebration at 11am and the service will be led by Rev. Mandy Briggs. Mandy is the Education Officer at The New Room at Bristol which is the oldest Methodist Church in the land, built by John Wesley in 1739. The New Room was also used as a location for the period drama Poldark (series 2) which was broadcast in October 2016. After the service a Harvest Lunch will be provided by ‘O Crumbs’ following last year’s successful buffet meal. They offer a delicious spread and there is no need to book but a monetary donation will be requested on the day, so ‘Come Ye Thankful People Come!’

Feet First: The Ferry Road Health Centre & Rye Medical Centre invites all to a presentation on “Feet First” by by Paula Riley, Senior Lecturer in Podiatry at Brighton University. This interesting event takes place on Wednesday September 27th at 6.30pm in Rye Community Primary School at the Love Lane entrance. Everybody is welcome and complimentary refreshments will be served from 6.00pm.

Macmillan Coffee: Next Friday September 29th the Ferry Road Health Centre welcomes all to its Macmillan Coffee Morning from 10am to 12 noon. Cakes, books and a raffle will be available as well as plenty of good fellowship.

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library Service now comes to Winchelsea every third week and the next visit will be on Wednesday October 11th at 11 till 11.30am in Castle Street. Once inside the library van you are met with a good range of fiction and non-fiction books and these include biography, cookery, gardening, travel and local history, all of which are regularly turned over. Also available for exchange are large-print books and a varied selection of DVDs. Much easier than going into town this library service is for everyone’s convenience and if we don’t use it we may lose it!

A muse: Last Friday evening in the Court Hall the Literary Society met to hear a talk entitled ‘The Muse Answers Back’ given by the poet Douglas Reid Skinner. Douglas was born in 1949 in Upington South Africa. He studied philosophy and English before working in a variety of jobs which included mining, prospecting & drilling, insurance, acting and publishing. He has lived in Cape Town, New York and London and published five collections of poems as well as translations and book reviews. During the talk Douglas read with quiet intensity extracts from two of his poetry books: ‘Blue Rivers’ the title of which suggests the flow of blue ink made by a pen nib and ‘Liminal’ related to thresholds and spaces in between. Interested in the self-conscious act of writing he described thoughts, dreams and actions that together formed his ideas, adding that it is necessary to get lost before being found, rather like the prodigal son. An example of his dream-like reflections are disclosed in his poem Looking Back which states: ‘Waking in the half-light between seasons, between night and day, half-formed shadows resemble what you recollect, when watching a lone blackbird, combing the lawn like a desperate mind, trying to look back.’

Winchelsea Beach

Coffee Morning: Winchelsea Sands Caravan Park is holding a Coffee Morning tomorrow Saturday (September 23rd) from 11am and all are welcome to drop in. The Caravan Park is located next door to Pub 31 and opposite St Richard’s Church on Sea Road and the proceeds from the Coffee Morning are in aid of the charity Macmillan Cancer Support.

Nature walk: September is a great time to see large flocks of birds at Rye Harbour Nature Reserve. As our feathered summer visitors are about to migrate to the warmth of Africa the winter birds are arriving from north easterly areas such as Scotland and Scandinavia for the milder winters in the UK. A guided walk along the Reserve with an experienced warden will take place on Sunday September 24th at 10am till 12.30pm, meeting at Rye Harbour village car park. There is no need to book and donations towards the Reserve would be appreciated. The walk will follow the saltmarsh and beach while keeping an eye out for ducks, waders, seabirds and the predatory raptors.

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library Service now visits Winchelsea Beach every third week and the next visit will be on Wednesday October 11th at 11.40am till 12.15pm in Sea Road. On offer is a good range of fiction and non-fiction books which are regularly in popular use. The non-fiction includes biography, cookery, gardening, travel and local history, plus there are large-print books and a variety of DVDs available. A library service on your doorstep has many benefits but if it is not used we run the risk of losing it!

