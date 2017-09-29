Harvest celebration: There will be a special service of Harvest thanksgiving tomorrow (Saturday) in the Methodist Chapel on Rectory Lane, starting at 11am. The Rev. Mandy Briggs from the New Methodist Room in Bristol will be leading the service which will be followed by an appetising buffet lunch provided by ‘O Crumbs’ the caterers. A monetary donation towards the lunch will be gratefully received and there is no need to book, just come along and enjoy this annual social gathering.

History walk: On Sunday October 1st the popular Westside Story walk, organised by Winchelsea Archaeological Society, will take place at 2pm from Castle Street. If you wish to attend please contact 01797 224446 and the cost is £5 p.p. with proceeds in aid of the charity WAS. This guided walk led by members of WAS will follow the little known western edge of the town tracing the lost western quarters, roads and defences of medieval Winchelsea. It is a 2 mile walk of about 2 hours crossing fields, stiles and eventually going uphill so walking boots and rain gear are recommended.

Harvest Supper: The Harvest Supper and Barn Dance is coming soon on Saturday October 7th at 6pm in the New Hall. It is predominantly a church event but others are welcome to join in and tickets are currently on sale at the Farm Kitchen (£10 adults and £6 under 12s) to be purchased by October 4th. This event includes a hot meal of cottage pie and fruit salad (or vegetarian option) and the Twin Arts Barn Dance Band who will be conducting the dancing. The ticket price as usual will cover everything except drinks which can either be brought along or purchased on the night. As autumn moves steadily towards winter and the nights close in for another year it’s good to make the most of the time and have a fun evening.

FOAM Cellars: The last cellar tours of Winchelsea, for this year, take place during October on the weekends of the 7th & 8th and the 14th & 15th, starting at 10.50 for 11am by the Town Well in Castle Street. To make reservations please phone 07596 182874 and the cost is £5 for the 90-minute tour with proceeds in aid of the Friends of the Ancient Monuments and Museum. These large medieval cellars built in the 1200s for storage helped to expand the wine trade with Bordeaux in France and created much prosperity for the town. At the same time Winchelsea became a major port with a population of about 6000 people although numbers fell rapidly due to the Black Death at the end of the 1300s. The FOAM guided tours provide interesting details on the architectural and historical significance of the cellars.

Winchelsea Beach

Nature walk: There is an opportunity to walk with an experienced warden around the nature reserve on Sunday October 8th. The route will be around Castle Water which is an area of wetlands near Camber Castle situated midway between Winchelsea Beach and Rye Harbour. Please meet at Brede Lock, Rye (TN31 7UG) at 10am to be finished by 1pm and there is no need to book but donations would be appreciated. The search is for late warblers in the bushes, waders on the islands and wagtails overhead so remember to take cameras and binoculars.