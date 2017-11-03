Church Market: As ever there is the promise of good food, coffee and friendly chat this Saturday November 4th at 10.30am till noon in the historic surrounds of the church. While the Church Market is in progress Iain Kerr will be keeping everybody entertained on the piano with his wide repertoire of music. There will also be home-made and home-grown produce on sale plus plants and hardback books so do come along. Last month’s Market raised the very helpful sum of £338 which will go towards church funds.

Sussex Piers: The Second Wednesday Society meets this Wednesday November 8th in the New Hall to hear a talk by Nick Price on Sussex Piers. Starting at 2.30pm the talk will be followed by a very appetising tea and the total cost for non-members is £4. Many seaside towns along the south coast are known for their fine Victorian piers both past and present. The well-known ones are: Bognor, Worthing, Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings.

Remembrance Day: On Armistice day Saturday November 11th all are welcome to gather at the War Memorial at 11am when a period of silence and reflection will be observed. Remembrance Sunday is November 12th and the morning Holy Communion takes place at 9.30am in St Thomas’ Church. At 11am the two minute’s silence and wreath laying by the War Memorial will take place and be followed by a non-denominational Service of Remembrance. The Mayor Cynthia Feast and Corporation will be at this service which will last about 45 minutes.

Christmas shopping: Next Saturday November 11th is Winchelsea’s Christmas Fair which takes place in the New Hall from 10am till 2pm. All are invited to come and enjoy some early Christmas shopping. Many different stalls will be at hand selling a range of items such as silver jewellery, potted winter bulbs, jams, chutneys, decorative soaps, woodcrafts, children’s clothes, Christmas cards, decorations and much more. Also make sure to stop for tea, coffee, sausage rolls, delicious cakes and allow some time for the tombola and raffle with its great prizes. The proceeds from the Fair will go towards the refurbishment of the New Hall.

My Fair Lady: The Winchelsea Singers will be performing the popular musical My Fair Lady in the New Hall on Friday November 17th at 2pm and Saturday November 18th at 7pm. Tickets are £12 from the Farm Kitchen or the number to phone is 01797 223159. My Fair Lady was a Broadway hit in 1956 starring Audrey Hepburn and Julie Andrews. Popular songs from the show include ‘Wouldn’t it be Loverly’, ‘The Rain in Spain’ and ‘Get Me to the Church on Time’.

Winchelsea Beach

Flood Meeting: A public meeting presented by Icklesham Parish Council will take place tomorrow Saturday November 4th at 10am in the Community Hall. The meeting concerns the flooding issues at the caravan site and around the village although Southern Water has installed a flow monitor that should make a difference.

Guided Walk: On Sunday November 5th there is an opportunity to walk with an experienced warden around the nature reserve. The walk is circular and will visit three birdwatching hides, the saltmarshes and beach. No booking is required and donations would be appreciated. Please meet at 10am till 12.30pm at Rye Harbour village car park. If you decide to walk from Winchelsea Beach to Rye Harbour it’s about a mile to the nature reserve. It’s also bonfire night this weekend so have fun!

Fellowship Lunch: The next lunch is on Friday November 24th at 12 for 12.30pm in the Community Hall and all are welcome to attend. Bookings should be arranged well in advance as caterers need to know numbers and the phone number is 01797 227168. These sociable lunches consist of a variety of home-made dishes and usually there is a speaker to add to the fellowship. During the event there will be a request for donations towards a local charity.