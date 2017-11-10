Piano Concert: This evening November 10th the talented UK-based pianist Chiyan Wong will be performing in St Thomas’ Church at 7.30pm. Winchelsea Arts is sponsoring the concert and tickets are £14 and £7 children from the Farm Kitchen or online at www.winchelsea-arts.org.uk. Under the captivating title ‘The Goldbergs and Beyond’ the concert includes Bach’s Goldberg Variations by Busoni. These variations were written for harpsichord and considered one of the most ambitious examples of composition. Also music by the pianists and composers Busoni and Liszt on themes by Mozart and Verdi. Chiyan Wong is described as ‘astonishing audiences with the sincerity and sheer authority of his playing’.

Christmas Fair: November begins the Festive season, with this Sunday the third one before Advent. Tomorrow Saturday November 11th all are welcome to the Christmas Fair which is held in the New Hall (by the cricket field on the A259) from 10am till 2pm. This is an opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done early! You will find plenty of stalls featuring a range of items such as silver jewellery, potted winter bulbs, home-made produce, wool products, decorative soaps, woodcrafts, children’s clothes, Christmas decorations and Christmas Cards, to name just a few, plus tea/coffee/cakes/mince pies and sausage rolls, along with a superb Raffle and Tombola! The funds raised from the Fair will go towards the refurbishment of the New Hall

Remembrance 2017: The services at St Thomas’ Church will follow the normal pattern and all are invited to be present; starting on Armistice Day Saturday November 11th when silence will be observed by the War Memorial at 11am. On Remembrance Sunday November 12th the Holy Communion service will take place at 9.30am. The 2 minutes’ silence and wreath laying at the War Memorial will begin at 11am and be followed by a non-denominational Service of Remembrance which will be attended by Winchelsea’s Mayor Cynthia Feast and the Corporation.

Rye Bookshop: On Thursday November 16th the Literary Society will be having an evening with the authors of The A-Z ​OF ​TYPOGRAPHY at the Rye Bookshop. This is a non-fiction book about type and should make for a very interesting evening. There is also an event coming soon on Saturday December 9th when fiction author Sally Aviss will be signing copies of her books from 1pm-3pm in Rye Bookshop. This is the same day as the Rye Christmas Festival and the Bookshop will be serving mince pies and drinks during the day. It is also the Literary Society’s last event before the Christmas break.

Books enjoyed: The Literary Society meets next Friday November 17th for a Members Evening and doors will be open at 7 for 7.30pm with drinks served on arrival. ‘Books I have enjoyed recently’ is the subject of the meeting and this is an opportunity for members to talk about the books they have read, to hear readings and have fun being entertained.

Seaview Project: The historic Methodist Chapel will be open next Saturday November 18th for a talk by Dr Brian Hick on ‘The Seaview Project’. Brian is a trustee of the project which is a local charity working with the homeless and the vulnerable. Everybody is most welcome to attend and coffee/tea will be served from 10am ready for a 10.30am start.

Build a Medieval House: Next Saturday November 18th starting at 2.30pm in St Thomas’ Church there will be a talk by Stephen Gray Architect on ‘How to build a Medieval House’. There is a real art to this type of structure and Stephen will be focusing on the building process from felling and converting timber, erecting the frame, thatching, wattle and daubing the walls and then, using modern project management techniques for analysis. Stephen will also consider the issues of completing the build between the Michaelmas’s of two successive years. All are invited and admission is free to members of Winchelsea Archaeological Society and £5 for non-members.

Winchelsea Beach

Remembrance services: There will be no services at St Richard’s Church this weekend but friends and visitors are welcome to the Remembrance services at St Thomas’ Church. These include the 11am silence at the War Memorial on Armistice day Saturday November 11th; the Holy Communion service on Sunday November 12th at 9.30am and at 11am the 2 minutes’ silence at the War Memorial followed by the non-denominational Service of Remembrance.

Craft Fair: A date for your diary is Sunday November 26th when the Winchelsea Beach Community Association will be holding a Christmas Craft Fair in the Community Hall. Doors are open from 11am till 4pm and all are invited to come along and buy those unique Christmas gifts. The crafts include: Beading, Cross Stitch, Decoupage, Hand Knitting, Screen Printing and Stamping. Refreshments will be served during the event.