My Fair Lady: Winchelsea Singers will be presenting the enchanting musical My Fair Lady today November 17th at 2pm and tomorrow Saturday November 18th at 7pm in the New Hall. Tickets are £12 per person from The Farm Kitchen or by phoning 01797 223159 and refreshments will be served at the Friday matinee and on Saturday there will be a Cash Bar during the evening.

Methodist talk: The Wesley Chapel will be open on Saturday morning November 18th for a talk given by Dr Brian Hick on ‘The Seaview Project’. This is a local charity based in St Leonards-on-Sea which works with the homeless and vulnerable. The organisation provides crisis accommodation for single people from the age of eighteen, for a stay of one night to two months’ maximum. Everybody is most welcome to join with the Friends at this event and coffee will be served from 10am with the talk starting at 10.30pm.

Talk with WAS: Winchelsea Archaeological Society is hosting a talk by architect Stephen Gray on ‘How to Construct a Medieval House’ on Saturday November 18th. The talk will begin at 2.30pm in St Thomas’ Church and the cost is £5 for non-members. Stephen will be going through the full process of building, from felling the trees to erecting the frame, wattle and daubing the walls and thatching.

First Superstar: A talk by Ann Rachlin on Ellen Terry, ‘The First Superstar’ will take place in the New Hall next Saturday November 25th at 6.30 for 7pm. The Friends of the Ancient Monuments and Museum have arranged the event and tickets are £10 online at www.winchelsea.com/foam Tickets can also be purchased at the Farm Kitchen or by phoning 01797 227709. Before the talk begins complimentary canapes will be served and wine (pay bar) will be available. Local author Ann Rachlin will be talking about the life and career of the famous Shakespearian actress Dame Ellen Terry who was a former resident of Winchelsea and Smallhythe.

Winchelsea Beach

Spanish Pyrenees: The Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve are holding a talk given by Colin Page on The Spanish Pyrenees. This will be in the Community Hall tomorrow, Saturday November 18th at 2.30pm. All are invited to attend and donations will be gratefully received. The Spanish Pyrenees mountain range is over 430 kilometres in length and runs through Catalonia, Aragon, Navarre and Basque and is popular for hiking and skiing. Colin will be describing his walking tour in the National and Natural Parks of this remarkable area.