Winchelsea

Ellen Terry: The legendary British actress Ellen Terry who was the daughter of strolling players once said, ‘Imagination, industry, and intelligence - the three I’s - are all indispensable to the actress, but of these three the greatest is, without doubt, imagination.’ Between 1875 and the early 1900s she played all the main Shakespearian roles in both England and America as well as performing in silent films and lecturing on the theatre. Ann Rachlin who has designated Ellen Terry ‘The First Superstar’ will be giving a talk on the actress in the New Hall tomorrow, Saturday November 25th at 6.30 for 7pm. The Friends of the Ancient Monuments and Museum have arranged the event and tickets are £10 and can be bought online at www.winchelea.com/foam or by phoning 01797 227709. There will also be a pay bar for wine and light refreshments will be available.

Advent Sunday: Advent begins next Sunday December 3rd and St Thomas’ Church will be marking the event with holy communion at 11am. This will be a joint service with the churches of St Richards and Icklesham Parish. The Archdeacon of Hastings Edward Dowler will be preaching and friends and visitors are all welcome to attend this special service. It is a time of anticipation when the windows of Advent calendars are gradually opened to reveal the chocolate shapes attached before they are eaten. More significantly the season of Advent looks forward to the coming, in human form, of Jesus who is also called Immanuel meaning God with us.

Charity project: In his talk last Saturday in the Wesley Chapel Dr Brian Hicks brought to everyone’s attention the hard but rewarding work of running the Seaview Project and difficulties encountered along the way. Dr Hicks is a trustee of the Project and a Christian. He referred to James 2:14-26 concerning ‘faith without works is dead’. Both attributes are important and the work he does at the Project is a demonstration of his faith. Seaview which is based in St Leonards on Sea was set up in 1985 by a group of volunteers as an open centre offering help to the homeless. Similar organisations in Hastings such as Hope Kitchen and the Snowflake also offer hot drinks, sandwiches and overnight accommodation. The clients at Seaview are mainly white British over the age of 18 and a third of them are female. They come with a range of issues which includes a history of abuse, mental problems, alcohol and drug issues. Also evictions, poor literacy skills making it difficult to fill in essential forms and an inability to cope with the complexities of daily living. Up to thirty people arrive at the centre on any given night and many are provided with emergency accommodation to help prevent the growing numbers of rough sleeping in Hastings. Hot meals, showers, somewhere to wash clothes and socialise are available at the centre as well as help with housing, medical issues and personal development activities. The work is ongoing as some of these people will need ‘looking after’ throughout their lives and as Dr Hicks explained there are those can never be turned round to live regular lives in the community. Reading from Matthew 26:11 which states ‘the poor you will always have with you’ he clarified as not just materially but also those with physical and mental disadvantages. Seaview relies on income from donations, grants and charities and fund raising takes up a large part of its time and resources. The centre was also the impetus behind the initial Big Sleep which involved 150 people sleeping overnight in cardboard boxes on The Stade and this raised the generous sum of £27,000 for Seaview.

Winchelsea Beach

Craft Fair: To start your Christmas shopping the Craft Fair will be in action from 11am till 4pm this Sunday November 26th in the Community Hall. Entry is free with proceeds from the sale going to the refurbishment of the Community Hall kitchen (reg. charity) During the event refreshments, tea, coffee, mulled wine and home-made cakes will be served. Also on sale are gifts, toys, hair accessories, home-made sweets, cards and tags, tote bags, crystal jewellery, dolls house items, baby clothes, handmade jewellery, table accessories and Christmas ornaments. The crafts range from beading, cross stitching, decoupage, hand knitting, screen printing and stamping.

Ceramic sale: The next opportunity to buy an Ocean Ceramic gift is at the Pre-Christmas Sale this weekend on November 25th and 26th from 11am to 5pm. The venue is 7 Windmill Way, Winchelsea Beach (TN36 4LF) and you are welcome to drop in throughout the day. A half-price sale will be on selected items and there will also be free tea, coffee and cake.

Carol Concert: With Christmas now a month away residents will be getting into song on Monday December 4th at 7.30pm in the Community Hall. This is when the Winchelsea Beach Community Association’s Annual Carol Concert takes place with the Rye Methodist Church Choir and all are invited to join in.