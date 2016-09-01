Village Voices

A round-up of news from the villages

Bodiam

Geoffrey Goodsell

13 Levetts Lane

Tribute to Gordon: I do hope everyone received a copy of the tribute to Gordon of vicar of Bodiam. If not or you want to send a copy to friends or relations who knew Gordon please contact Liz Moore on (01580) 752052. Copies are free of charge but donations to church funds will be very welcome.

Mobile library: next date for the mobile library will be Thursday, September 8 in Levetts Lane from 11.30 to 11.55 AM.

Cricket: on September 4 the cricket club is a way to Sissinghurst with a start of 1:30 PM. With only three more fixtures until the end of the season and the start of the indoor leagues.

Poppy appeal: the Poppy appeal will soon be with us and last year Bodiam made a record £840 for the British Legion Poppy appeal. I hope this year will be more. If anyone would like to be a door-to-door collector will take a static display please let Janet know on (01580) 830155.

Bodiam Preschool: Mel Porter would like more children for the Bodiam Preschool. The preschool has lost 15 children - most of whom to other schools - so if you have any little people ready to join Bodiam Preschool phone (01580) 830615 and talk to Mel.

Brede

Rhiannon Oliver

bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

How to contact me: by telephone 01424 882037 or email bredevillagevoice@btinternet.com

Howard Withers: I am so sad to inform you that Howard Withers has died. He was a regular worshipper at St George’s and a genteel and lovely man. We send our thoughts and prayers to his wife Maggie. His funeral will be held on Wednesday 7 September at 2pm in St George’s Church Brede.

What a fantastic weekend we had last week: lots of Sunshine, people from far away places visiting and being amazed at what a small Parish can do, when everyone pulls together. Father Martin Thanks everyone involved who helped in any capacity during the flower festival, without the massive army of people it would not happen and also thank you to all the visitors too not only at the Flower festival but also to the Art Exhibition, the Giants of Brede, the live entertainment in and around Broad Oak & Brede and the boot sale. I hope residents enjoyed it; and I know many were pleased to see old friends and neighbours back in the Village for the weekend because they nattered away as if they had seen them yesterday. It was hard work but oh, so worth it.

Friday 2 September: Pilates with Laura at 9.15am Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon with all local products some only found there. Brede Short Mat Bowlers will be in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Saturday 3 September: Emma’s Baby Ballet in Brede Village Hall at 10am and later the Village Ballroom and Sequence Dance will begin at 7pm also in the Village Hall

Sunday 4 September: The Church Services are as follows: Father Anthony White conducts the Mass service at 9.00 am in St Theresa’s Catholic Church on the old Northiam Road, if you need to contact the Father his number is 01424 773125

At St George’s Church the Sung Eucharist starts at 9.30am in amongst the flowers, a lovely experience. Father Martin can be reached on 01424 883408. The Church’s Website is http://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

This mornings service at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 10.30am. Will be taken by Mrs Christine Thacker, The Pastoral Minister is Peggy Heim and can be contacted on 01424 422350.

Monday 5 September: Yoga in Udimore Hall at 9.30am. In Brede Village hall at 7.30pm the whist players will be in action. The Village Hall is empty during the day, if you want to hire it please phone Carol Kynvin 01424 882123

Tuesday 6 September: Pilates in Udimore community Hall at 9.15am

Brede Painting for Pleasure at 9.30am in Brede Village Hall

Wednesday 7 September: Pilates with Laura in Udimore community Hall at 9.15am. Brede Mother’s Union invites everyone to a bring and buy sale and cream tea this afternoon at 3pm please note a later start because of the funeral. We have two MU Charities to financially support so we would welcome your help by supporting us. Bring your friends and chat over a cup of tea with yummie cream cakes or scones.

Thursday 8 September: Pilates with Laura is at 9.15. in Udimore Community Hall. Stretch and Tone with Sally in Brede Village Hall at 9.30am

Design with Flowers meet at 2pm in the Church Room Waterworks Lane Brede. The design today is a monochrome arrangement. If you would like to attend or need more information please call me Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 or Sue Sturmey 01424 882544 Brede Friendly Circle meet this evening at 7.30pm their speaker is Chris Emson about the Street Pastors.

Friday 9 September: Pilates with Laura at 9.15am Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall from 10am – 12noon and Brede Short Mat Bowlers will be in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm

Changes: The leaves are already turning and Autumn steals in with hues of gold, brown and orange leaves, Berries, juicy and sweet ready to be eaten or made into jam or pie. Soon Autumn mists will rise from the ground, and the morning chill will be felt as School restarts and the nights draw in.

A bit whimsical but it was noticeable today, and already things are lining up to take place. Here are some that need booking sooner rather than later.

Saturday 1 October: Sue Lee from Brede who is an archaeologist will be ‘Digging up the Past’ a talk on behalf of the Friends of St Mary’s Church at the Udimore Community Centre from 3pm – 5pm. Tickets are £ 7.50 and include tea & cake, hurry to buy your ticket as they are sure to sell out fast as Sue knows her stuff and is very good. Contact Sue Rowan 01424882681 or Richard Holmes 01797223055 or Gillian Rothery 01424882774 or Liz Turgoose 01424 882657

Wednesday 19 October: the friends of St George’s are holding an illustrated talk by Dr. John Crook on Brede Memories. It will be held in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm. Entry is £7.50 and includes cheese, biscuits and a glass of wine. Tickets are available from Marion Firman 01424 751165 or Pat Whately 01424 883069 This will be most interesting so book early so as not to be disappointed.

Saturday 29 October: Quiz Night in Brede Village Hall 7pm for 7.30pm start. Teams of 8 people, Fish & chip supper, £9.00, there will also be a raffle. Quiz created & presented by Iain Cumming and Magaret Sandra on behalf of Brede Village Hall Management Committee. The Village Hall is a major resource for the Village, Funds are needed to keep it in good repair. Please support it and contact me, ASAP, Rhiannon Oliver 01424 882037 and before 15 October to book your team and food request.

Sunday 30 October: the Brede & Udimore Overseas Group are holding an English Tea Party with cakes scones meringues and jellies at Chitcombe Oast. Please put the date in your diary and contact either Liz Turgoose 01424 882657 or Judy Edwards 01424 882222 to book up for this afternoon of fun and food.

Please: let me know in good time if there is anything you would like put in the column.

Burwash

Mary Taylor

marybarrytaylor@hotmail.co.uk

Fair: Last Monday was a glorious day for the annual Burwash summer fair. For once the weather was perfect, not too hot and the visitors flocked to the field. The number was astounding and we thank them all for coming. This is always a great time to meet friends who have moved away yet always come for this yearly event. All the stalls did good trade throughout the afternoon. There was plenty to see, do, buy and eat, from tombolas, coconut shy, crockery smash. Cakes plants fruit & veg, burgers & hotdogs and of course the main raffle. The children had lots of fun on the bouncy castle and the assault course the swing boats and the rails track. Well done to the playing fields committee for all their hard work in getting this together again.

Bowls: The short mat bowls club return to their normal Monday evening roll up night this week. They meet at the Burwash Village hall every Monday except bank holidays. They would be delighted if you would like to join them. They have a really enjoyable time with new and old friends learning to play this game for all ages. We will take from 10 up wards but children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Monday mat fees are £2 and include tea/coffee. People who play can play to the level they wish, just in club or at tournaments, friendly games, league and finally for their county. We currently have players at all levels including two who are now managers of two of the East Sussex county teams. To find out more come along one Monday from 6.30pm or call secretary Mary Taylor BEM on 01435 882107.

Weight Loss: The next twelve week course of the Community weight loss challenge begins on Tuesday at the Etchingham village hall from 6.30pm. The twelve weeks will consist of private weight and measurement, nutritional information, help and guidance and fun and friendly chat with fellow losers. The course is £39 for the twelve weeks and there are cash prizes for the biggest losers. To register or find out more please contact Sue Tonkin on 01892 784 741. Or call me 882107, I have been going for several years and Sue has helped me lose five stone and what is even harder keeping it off. I will be happy to talk to you. If you would like to go but don’t fancy going alone, bring a friend or call me I would be happy to go along with you.

Coffee: On Wednesday there will be a coffee morning by kind permission of Alice & Robert Ransom, at Rampendene, in the Burwash High Street in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. They would be delighted for you to go along from 10am to 12 noon. These coffee mornings are always a delight with many of the St Michael’s supporters having stalls. Entrance is £2 to include tea/coffee and biscuits. There will also be a raffle. Do go along and support them .

Cinema: For those of you who like to support hospice in the Weald, they are having a special Open Air Cinema next weekend 9 & 10 September. On Friday evening you can see Mamma Mia perfect for a gielie evening sing a long night put and on Saturday it is Top Gun an chance to see Tom Cruise in action on a date night with your other half. This takes place in Arthurs Garden at Coolings Garden Centre on Knockholt near Sevenoaks. Take a picnic to enjoy while watching the films Gatres open at 6.30pm with film starting at 7.30pm Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 under 16’s. These include a £5 donation to the hospice, and are available from 01892 820586 or on line at www.hospiceintheweald.org.uk

Don’t forget: to send me your copy for inclusion in this column. Whether it be an event, your club or anything you think people would be interested in. you can get it to my by post, telephone 01435882107 or email marybarrytaylor@hotmail.co.uk copy must reach me by the Sunday evening for the next Friday’’s edition

Catsfield

Jill Jarrett

Jillincupboard@aol.com

Last Night of the Proms: This latest event from the fundraisers for St Laurence Church will be a very special evening in the Village Hall at 7.30pm on Saturday 24th September. ‘A Last Night at the Proms’ will feature songs from the musicals and include a flag waving, rafter raising, patriotic singing of Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory. The performers will be the Rother Community Choir and the choir of St Laurence Church. Tickets are available from Sandra Shoobridge on 01424 774708 costing £10 each to include supper, liquid refreshments will be available to buy.

Sport: Our last cricket game of the season took place at Netherfield on Sunday, not with the hoped-for bright sunshine, but in a howling gale, dark skies and scurries of drizzle. Sometimes you could see Beachy Head in the distance, but then it became obscured and you knew what was coming. Both sides fielded fairly strong teams, but we finished up with ten men due to injury. We batted first, ending our innings with 184 at tea, Derek Fuller 53, Tim Pitman 24, Luke Whitehead 39 and an explosive 33 from Martin Gurr. Netherfield were all out for 132, J Beale trying a sweep shot to end his total of 60. A Jay bowled well up the hill 2 for 37, Tom Bristow-Diamond 2 for 47, Luke Whitehead 4 for 20 and Tim Pitman, struggling with injury 2 for 13. To some noisy comments from the crowd, Martin Gurr took 3 catches. Another full season of Sunday games organised by Keith Cook, our retiring Captain, to whom the team owe so much and to the whole Cook family for their enthusiastic support.

The football team played a friendly at home on Saturday and guess what, they played well but lost 2 - 5 to Burwash, a team in a higher division. So, they were pleased with their performance and, as usual, full of enthusiasm. They are away to Hailsham Athletico - I know, but they may have a Spanish Manager and shout Ole when they score.

Other News: Last weekend saw Sheila Pont, here from France on a flying visit, come to visit her aunt Norah Philcox. Sheila and Adrian used to run Ponts Butchers in Ninfield and she told us she reads village voice on line in central France. Not quite worldwide syndication, but nearly.

Farming news, rain is urgently needed now to help break up the concrete which is called Sussex clay. The main cereal crops should be going in soon, but it is going to be difficult to get the soil in suitable condition. What are the pigeons going to eat, if there are no rape leaves for their acorn salad?

The schools go back next week and for a change it’s been pretty good weather for most of the holidays. As usual drivers are urged to keep within the speed limits or even lower when the children are going to and from school and especially outside Catsfield School in Church Road, where it is particularly dangerous. Good luck to them all and especially to those starting a new phase in their lives at infant or senior school and those taking their places in further education.

Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library will be in its usual place outside the Village Hall from 11.55am until 12.30pm today, Friday 2nd August.

Etchingham

Colin Boylett

colin.boylett@gmail.com

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Public Meeting Saturday September 17, 12.00 noon, Etchingham Village halls. This is your chance to get involved in the future of our village. However much, or little, time you have to spare your input is essential to get our Neighbourhood Plan right for both the present and the future.

Following our successful application for the Civic Parish of Etchingham to become a Designated Neighbourhood Plan Area and a subsequent follow up meeting with Rother District Council, it is now time to call a Public Meeting to begin discussion on setting the Vision and Objectives for the Plan and to get the Steering Committee and its Task Groups in place.

Full details and further publicity will follow but this is chance to get the date in your diary so you can be there from the start of this project and make your voice heard. There will obviously be a call for volunteers to help in various ways but we would like absolutely everyone living or working in the village to feel they are part of this whether they have time to volunteer or not. If you have any queries at this stage please phone the Parish Clerk, Paulette Barton on 01580 819048 (ansaphone if office closed) or email paulette.etchinghampc@gmail.com

PROJECT EDWARD: On Wednesday September 21 TISPOL are running a European wide road safety campaign called Project Edward (European Day Without A Road Death). This is designed to support the EU in reaching their target of a 50% reduction in serious and fatal collisions across Europe by 2020.

The main method in promoting this project is by way of getting as many people to sign up to a road safety pledge as possible. Consider signing up to the pledge. this can be done either as a group, organisation or as an individual. The pledge can be located online via this link https://www.tispol.org/edward

In Sussex and Surrey we are looking to promote and support this project in as many ways as possible and will be using both educational and enforcement methods, Police teams and Speedwatch groups will be out in force on that day doing as many speed checks as possible, and other organisations will be running educational schemes on the day.

What is TISPOL? It is the European Traffic Police Network with Police Forces and safety organisations across Europe working together to make the roads safer.

SPEEDWATCH: Etchingham Speedwatch is looking for more volunteers for the group, it is not a difficult task and you do not need to devote a lot of time to the task, unless you want to. Being available for an hour a month or just occasionally is as useful as being available every day. There is just a little instruction to start with which is not complicated and is done online from the comfort of your home, once that is completed you are able to take part in as many or as few sessions as you wish. If you are interested, or want to find out more, register on he Speedwatch website www.communityspeedwatch.co.uk or contact the Etchingham Co-ordinator at etchinghamspeedwatch@gmail.com SPEEDWATCH RESULTS: You may be interested in some of the basic results from the Etchingham Speedwatch group for the month of July, August results will be available next week. Sessions run = 35; Vehicles recorded = 326; Letters sent = 306; Fastest vehicle during month was 52mph. These are just some of the figures available, if you require more details contact the Etchingham Co-ordinator.

BONFIRE NIGHT 2016: A date for your diary ! With the kind permission of Mr Tim Crane, Etchingham Improvements Committee are pleased to announce that the Etchingham Bonfire Night will be held on November 12. Further details will follow nearer the date with timings and location.

CHURCH INFORMATION: Details of what is happening at the Church, and service details, can be found online at www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/church

FUTURE EVENTS: Do you have events planned for later in the year? Send me the dates and basic details now, I can then give your event a mention well in advance of the date, people can note the date and I can then put the full details in nearer the date. Now might be a good time to give readers the date of your Christmas events, even if it is only the date with more details to follow later.

SENDING INFORMATION: Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I need information by 10pm on Monday to be sure it will be in time for inclusion, I can sometimes add extra items on Tuesday morning, but this cannot be guaranteed. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07484 635014 or email colin.boylett@gmail.com you will also find a form on the village website ( http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/village-voice ) to send your information from there, look for the Village Voice link near the bottom of the column of links on the left-hand side.

Fairlight

Keith Pollard

keefiepollard@btinternet.com

Church Matters: This Sunday, September 4, there will be a 10.30 am service of Family Worship at St Andrew’s, and later, 6 pm, an Informal Communion at St Peter’s. Next week, there is an 8 am service of Holy Communion at St Peter’s, and then Morning Praise at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am.

Today at MOPPs, and next week, too: Today, Friday, September 2, the entertainer will be Keith Osbourne with his Music for Health. There will be a Star Prize for the Raffle, too. Lunch today is Coronation Chicken, jacket potato and salad, followed by meringue butterscotch and apple. Next Friday, September 9, the ‘entertainment’ will be MOPP’s Annual General Meeting, a necessary bit of business as the group comes to terms and is resolving the surmounting of their funding cuts. After all that, those present will fully deserve their lunch of turkey and ham pie, with gateau for afters.

Fairlight News: The village’s quarterly magazine is much appreciated by members of the Fairlight Residents Association. In production terms, the magazine has benefitted from the use of whatever technology has been available at the time of each particular issue. Much has been owed by the village to a succession of editors, each of whom has presented a fine mag. while at the same time expanding their remit. Names that fit this bill include Ron Childs, Richard Pollard and, currently until now, Ken and Joan Hall. Ken and Joan had previously indicated that they would like their regime to come to an end, and sadly the time has come. A note about what they have achieved together will appear in a later Voice, together with a welcome for those brave enough to be taking over. Read all about it!

Keep building houses: Rother DC will, naturally, have it that more homes are needed throughout their district, though in our village there is always particular concern that Southern Water will not be able to cope with any increases in household effluent. The water company’s opinion varies between acceptance and rejection over time. But it now seems possible that this is not the only problem any new build might generate, as it is apparently very difficult to get signed on to the panel of any local surgery. The advice given amounts to suggesting people go to the Station Plaza drop-in centre. This doesn’t seem to be an ideal solution for aging residents.

Parish Council: I thought I’d lost my marbles. At July’s meeting it was, I could swear, proposed to start the August meeting at 7 pm, instead of the usual 7.15. But nothing ever came of it. Then, last week, it was admitted that the 7 pm was planned but then somehow slipped through the net! Not a very important omission, but it is now confirmed that the September meeting, on Tuesday 27, will certainly commence at 7 pm. Don’t be late!

The August meeting was a calm affair lasting a mere 66 minutes, after some of the major discussions and decisions reached at meetings in the recent past. A full complement of Parish Councillors was present, along with Parish Clerk Anna Evett and our two District Councillors, though County Councillor Carl Maynard was not present. Fairlight meetings often clash with another parish, and even a County Councillor finds it difficult to be in two places at once. There were eight members of the public present.

Camera inspections of Lower Waites Lane sewage system were discussed, as were aspects of works being undertaken on the Firehills.

Those present were reminded by the Clerk that further details regarding many of the agenda items were available for inspection on the Fairlight website.

Fairlight becomes Berm-ingham: Building the new berm for Stage III of the cliff preservation scheme, with rocks being deposited according to the state of the tides, has led to noise at some unusual hours, with one couple the other night failing totally to react to much lightning, not much audible thunder and torrents of rain, but being awoken by the unloading of more rocks. Bob Scattergood, temporarily, one hopes, relieved of his joint Quizmaster duties at the Cove, has posted a very interesting video of the berm building under way. The dexterity of the driver of the bifurcated rock carrier has to be seen to be believed. It is not easy to judge whether he will go into the sea backwards or forwards… Clearly, British plans to deliver the stone would have been effected in Barnes Wallis Dam Busters fashion. Give an Englishman a high tide and a supply of pebbles, and he can’t resist skimming them.

Camber Sands: This lengthy stretch of beach is well-loved by Fairlight residents as well as countless others. What unspeakable tragedies, twice in a month, with the July 25 incident leaving a 19 year-old Brazilian dead, and a father and son extremely fortunate to survive. Perhaps, had there been more urgent and prompt reaction in July, the loss of five young men in August may not have occurred. We’ve all been learning of sandbars with a three foot depth difference, and riptides which sweep you, not under, but out to sea, and tides that come in quicker than you can walk, and there is clearly more going on at Camber than most of us were aware of. Rother’s claim that 25,000 people bathe safely there on busy days is way off the mark. How reassuring it is, now, to see RNLI Lifeguards’ vehicles and accoutrements in evidence on the spot.

Most of our family trips to Camber Sands were with much younger grandchildren, when strong winds left you, and your ice cream, sand-blasted. That we weren’t exfoliated was due only to our being major purchasers of wind-breaks and mallets. Carrying chunkily laden pushchairs over the loose sand dunes was a guaranteed muscle developer. Or was it a destroyer?

The Floral Club: July’s meeting saw Christina Payne with her demonstration ‘Whiskets’. And that’s what appeared in last week’s Voice, as I thought I wouldn’t be cocky and correct the typo. Thank goodness I didn’t. It’s not a typo at all, but a real word that means a basket, especially a straw provender basket. So now you know, and what is more so do the Floral Club members, who were able to watch and see several excellent examples of the Flower Arranger’s art.

Fairlight Players: The Players completed their first ever ‘summer tour’ last Saturday after a three-night reprise of their sold-out November 2015 production The Vicar of Dibley. This time their run – another sell-out – was at the Stables, enabling the cast to make many new friends and to demonstrate what we in Fairlight have long appreciated – that they are pretty darned good.

Yesterday, Thursday, they began their work rehearsing for this November’s play, Arnold Ridley’s The Ghost Train. There is, as yet, no confirmation of the casting.

Anyone for Tai Chi?: There will be a Tai Chi Qigong session, organised by the Friends of the Hastings Country Park, from 10.30 to 11.30 am next Saturday, September 10. Cost for non-members of the Friends is a mere £2. If you’d like more details, call Jan Armour on 715556

The Gardening Club in September: Next Monday, September 5, the Gardening Club will be hosting a return visit by Heather Goodsell, entitled A Modern Day Pilgrimage on Horseback. The afternoon starts to 2.30 pm, and non-members will be more than welcome on payment of £2.

The Tuesday Ladies Club: If, for some reason, you are unable to get to the Gardening Club’s talk on Monday next, fear not. On Tuesday, September 20, Heather Goodsell will be delivering her Pilgrimage talk to the TLC. Again, non-members are welcome for £2. This talk commences at 2.15 pm.

Carpenters tribute evening: The Fairlight Wine and Social Club will be hosting a ‘Carpenters Tribute’ evening by Mick Rose and Karen at the village hall on Monday, September 12 at 7.30 pm. Non-members are welcome to attend at a cost of £10 each, and if you’d like to go along, please contact Peter Jones on 813538.

Icklesham

Marion Lovell

marion@abingworth.plus.com

GREETINGS: Bank Holiday Monday as I write, so I’ll be brief. The sun is shining, the sky is blue and there are some clouds. But for the late summer holiday, it’s looking good.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am service for the fifteenth Sunday after Trinity will be Parish Eucharist led by Rev. Canon Robin Whitehead. Thursday 8th is the anniversary of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. On Saturday there may well be people about doing the Ride and Stride event for the Historic Churches Trust.

WEATHER: Now that the calendar is registering September, shall we see some autumn weather? Certainly the nights are pulling in remarkably quickly. The sun is still pretty hot, so don’t be fooled into leaving off the sun cream.

QUIZ NIGHT: There will be a Quiz Night on 10th September starting at 7.30 pm.in the memorial Hall. It’s teams of up to 6, £2.50 per player. We hold a raffle, bring your own food and drink. All profit will be shared 50/50 with Icklesham Trust Committee & Icklesham School. 13 teams have booked in, the maximum is 16, so if you would like a team, get in quick !!!

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday will be played by Grundy playing Covers. The music begins at 4 pm and continues until 6 pm. There will be a Quiz night at 8.30 pm on Wednesday 7th September. All proceeds in aid of Macmillan Cancer Fund.

Cricket: Thanks to everybody that supported The Village Cricket Match Sunday 21st August at Icklesham Recreation Ground. The match was between Icklesham New Pavilion X1 & Icklesham Casuals FC . The match was played in a very friendly atmosphere, The Pavilion X1 did manage to win, but they were given a few early concerns when the Footballers were hitting the ball to all parts of the ground. The biggest thankyou of the day must go to those that donated the tea (see photos) thanks Christine Knight, Doreen Baker, Sam Owen (SajoCakes), Jo Mayne, Karen Paine (Sugartown), Barbara Southerden, Cathy Wall, Derek Baker, Sandra Stunt, Michelle Baker, Mags Baker. Thanks to Heidi Carter for scoring. The match to date has raised £310 we are hoping to get further sponsorship funding to add to this total, if successful we will update. Thanks to those that helped getting the teams together Adam Stunt, Tony Thorne and David Mayne. As this was a very successful fundraiser, we may look at doing something like this next year, perhaps late July or early September. Those on Facebook please continue to follow Icklesham New Pavilion Project and Icklesham Village. The Football season is about to start if you are new to Icklesham and enjoy playing football, get in touch with Icklesham Casuals they would be pleased to sign you on, this season they celebrate their 80th Anniversary .

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Another idea for you to think about. It’s not only the people who commit evil acts, it’s those who stand by and do nothing.

CONTACT: Please keep the information coming my way.

AND FINALLY: Hope you had a splendid weekend for the Bank Holiday. Children return to school next week, and it’s a long, long time until Christmas. Enjoy the week.

Iden

Gill Griffin

raymond.grifin@mypostofficeworld.co.uk

BY GOLLY THEY’VE DONE IT AGAIN!: Tenterden Bowls Club hold an annual ‘Captain’s Invitation Tournament’, and on 25th August, it was won by Iden Bowls Club, by a team consisting of Pauline Harmer, Vickie Britton, and Kit Young [Iden’s captain] Twelve teams entered, and each team had to draw the team to play against, and draw again for the Rink. Iden won a shield, and £100 [to be given to Iden Bowls Club] So, once again, very, very well done Iden. Pauline said that Tenterden’s hospitality was great. They finished with a wonderful meal and wine, and were made to feel most welcome.

THERE IS SOMETHING ABOUT BOWLS: Bowls is such a nice sport. It creates it’s own little dignified tableau on the best of summer days. The green, spread out like a carpet makes a wonderful backdrop, and each club boasts it’s own comfortable surroundings in which spectators can sip their tea in summery splendour. It’s a game that smacks of England as it used to be, with handshakes at the end, and everyone’s mum using ‘Persil’, on those splendid white shirts.

OPENING DOORS TO IDEN’S FLOWER FESTIVAL: Bank holiday weekend was a weekend of Church festivity, combining Iden Parish Church’s Flower Festival and Bank Holiday Garden Fete. The theme of the Flower Festival was opening doors onto various aspects of life, which tie in with our Christian beliefs.

It’s heartening to think of the people visiting a variety of Flower Festivals, appreciating each other’s churches. Iden’s Festival began on Friday night, with a glass of wine [kindly provided by ‘The Bell’ in Iden], while helpers had a chance to preview the flowers in the church. It was a thank you for all those taking part. The flowers were indeed beautiful. The flower ladies worked hard and gave their flowers a great deal of thought. All the displays gave an insight into the personality and flair of each arranger, and it was so nice to see each aspect of the church’s architecture celebrated in flowers.

THANK YOU FOR THE CAKES: Many people made cakes for the Flower Festival, and it was much appreciated. From 10.30-4.30 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, tea and cakes were served in the ‘Old Hall’ by the church. Many thanks to all those who helped

THANK YOU TRISH AND ROSIE: Trish Evans and Rosie Jones organized the Flower Festival, and ordered the flowers. Both ladies are outstanding gardeners, and their love of flowers is for both, a natural attribute. Their band of flower ladies followed suit, grasping the theme of the festival, and making it their own. Most are also accomplished gardeners, and each one is likewise happily well-versed in the language of flowers.

THE CHURCH FETE: On Monday, August Bank Holiday there was a fete in and around Iden’s Churchyard, selling produce, books and bric-a-brac, and sporting a few family –friendly games. Bunting wafted in the breeze, and there was an air of festivity. A barbeque and Pimm’s was provided by ‘The Bell’ pub in Iden. The Bell’s managers AJ and Victoria are a great asset to the village, and when it comes to giving their support, they are right in there pitching.

THE PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: There will be a Parish Council Meeting on 6th September, at 7.30pm, in Iden village hall. It’s good to keep abreast of what is going on in and around Iden. Iden may be a little place, but it has it’s fair share of joys, and trials and tribulations.

THE NEXT POP-IN: The next Pop-In will be on Monday 5th September, at 11am, in Iden village hall. Everyone is welcome for tea/coffee and a chat.

BINGO: The next Bingo session will be on Thursday 8th September, in Iden village hall. Doors open at 2pm, eyes down at 2.30pm. Everyone from the Rye area is welcome to join us for a Flier, a jackpot, a raffle, and a light tea at half time. It’s a fun afternoon.

SHORT MAT BOWLS: There is short mat bowls in Iden village hall on Wednesday afternoons from 2pm-4pm For enquiries please ring Teresa Parsons [telephone 01797 280143]

KNIT AND NATTER: On Tuesday 27th September, Knit and Natter will start again in Iden village hall from 2pm-4pm. Ladies can bring any type of knitting, needlework, or any craft and for £2.50,including refreshments, it’s a nice communal way to enjoy a bit of handy work.

SOMETHING NEW!: On 6th September, a new Tai Chi class is starting in Iden village hall, from 10am-11.30 am, on Tuesdays. The class will be led by well-known Tai Chi and Yoga teacher Matthew Hammond. Anyone interested in joining, please contact Madeline on madelineh07@ gmail.com or 01797 280136

WHO IS ACTUALLY IN CHARGE AROUND HERE?: If there was a vote as to who is in charge in our homes, the clock would win every time. Without even getting down from the wall, It’s already astute enough to be pushing summer into the sidelines and making way for autumn. From the moment we wake, the clock has us eating out of it’s hands, ordering us about, breaking our day up into time spans. “How time flies”, we say, but it doesn’t does it, it merely ticks by second after second, and without so much as breaking a sweat. We glance at it umpteen times a day. Knowing what the time is so much a part of our own equilibrium that most of us have several clocks. We buy an alarm clock, and then rage at the poor thing for waking us up, but does it care? Not on your Nelly! It merely ticks on towards another early morning start. A chiming clock worms it’s way into our household until we no longer hear it’s chime. It becomes as familiar as the dog’s bark, the cat’s meow, or the creak of the upstairs floorboards. It has the ability to make seconds seem like hours, and hours seem like seconds, and we could hardly time a cake, or know when to give the baby it’s ‘Calpol’, without it’s expertise. I have just read a book called ‘The Clock Winder’, about a woman who’s husband dies, and one of the things she cannot fathom is how to wind the clocks. I would be just the same. My husband is the clock winder in our house. He knows the clocks, and puts them back and forward at the appropriate times. I wouldn’t have one clue about winding them, and yet I love clocks. Some are plain Janes, and some are a thing of beauty, but whatever they look like, there is something about them that commands respect .For one thing they are not fickle. They never change pace. Like a level-headed adviser, they are constant, placid, predictable, set in their ways, and never about to go off at a tangent. They don’t multi task, they tick and they tock, end of. Without them we would be left floundering like a ship without a Captain, but do they crow about how indispensible they are? Not a bit of it. And why not? Well, the truth is they just don’t have the time!.

A WEDDING TOMORROW IN IDEN PARISH CHURCH: For the past few weeks, a delightful couple, Tracey Burgess, and Matthew Gamon have been in church to hear their bans read, and tomorrow at 2pm, it’s their big day. I happened upon Tracey last week, as she had brought one of her bridesmaids to see the church. She was so excited, and I know that the whole congregation wish them every happiness.

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please contact Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]

Mountfield

Peter & Valerie Miles

mountfieldvv@hushmail.com

MICHAEL FRENCH: Following Jackie’s personal tribute in last week’s Village Voice, here are extracts from the eulogy read at his funeral: Michael was born and raised in Hoath Hill, Mountfield, and introduced early into the entrepreneurial spirit of business by his parents who owned Mountfield Stores. They sold everything from ice cream to wellies. He was a bright boy and left M&W School aged only 10 to go to Bexhill Grammar aged just 10. After his National Service, he joined his father in the electrical retail industry with a shop in what had been the old signal box in Robertsbridge. Sheila was already working for the business and they got married in 1959 with Lali and Jen arriving in 1964 and ‘65.

Michael worked hard all his life and proved to be a good business man and built up several successful companies, employing as many as 45 people. There were many staff summer and Christmas parties and always strawberries and cream for everyone on his birthday.

He retired at 63 and divided his time between playing bridge, learning golf, fishing all over the world, and devoting considerable energy to his music, playing the keyboards for entertainment in hotels and clubs.

As his health began to deteriorate, the family encouraged him to play as much golf as he could for the exercise, only to discover that he had some time earlier quietly bought himself buggies at both the courses he played at and had been sneakily cheating for quite a while. And having a lot of lunches as well.

He was a kind and generous husband, married to Sheila for 57 years, a devoted Dad, to Lali and Jen and son-in-law Pete, and a loving Grandad Bumpa to Beccy and Jonathon.

A2100 CROSSING: Peter writes: Well, after much pushing, shoving and shouting, we got our emergency warning signage and I have to say that I for one am pretty underwhelmed. It is not commanding drivers’ attention and gets flattened by the slipstream from passing coaches or HGVs as they utterly ignore its message. I have now stood it up again three times in as many days. We’ll press on.

THE WORLD’S BIGGEST COFFEE MORNING: Good luck to Gemma and Mandy for their Mountfield Macmillan Coffee Morning tomorrow (Saturday September 3rd) at 2, Yew Tree Cottages, next door but one to the Village Hall, from 10.30. Pop in for a cuppa and some delicious cake with every penny raised going to a fantastic cause.

VILLAGE AUTUMN GATHERING: The Mountfield Village Hall Autumn Gathering on Sunday September 25th (12.00 noon till 4.00 pm) is getting nearer. There will be plenty to eat and drink with a BBQ, tea and cake, and beer from the Club so you can sit and chat with friends old and new. The Village Hall Committee will also be looking for the biggest pumpkin grown in the parish so bring yours along and see if it’s a prize winner. There will be an indoor play table for kids with craft activities to keep them amused plus the outdoor games will be set up. For rather bigger kids, there will be Speed Snooker in the Club with a prize for the person who can pot the most balls in five minutes plus and table tennis for the fleet of foot, hand and eye. Anyone interested in a table to sell crafts or advertise a product or local event should contact Amy on 01580 881282. And it would be particularly nice to see anyone who no longer lives in the village.

BRIGHTLING BARN DANCE: Meanwhile, out in the suburbs, don’t forget this year’s barnstorming barn dance will be on Saturday 10th September from 7.00 pm with music from the Catsfield Steamers. Licensed bar and BBQ. Tickets are £10.00 in advance from Victoria Fraser at Banks Farm, Mountfield (01580 880500) or £12.00 on the door.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: The date for the Wayne Hardy Charity Darts night has now been moved to Saturday October 15th with a 7.30 start. There will be a £3 entrance fee with all proceeds raised on the night going to British Heart Foundation.

The Club are well on course to raise in excess of £1,000 for local charities by the end of the year, with other charity events planned such as a Big Break Charity Quiz Night and a Children In Need auction of promises night.

In other Club news, the Club’s individual snooker tournament has reached the semi-final stage with Kevin Gray, Colin Elmes, Alan Delahoy and Steve Smith safely making it that far. If you are interested in any of the clubs events, please phone Steve Smith on 07720 298971 or email steve.mountfieldclub@gmail.com.

MOUNTFIELD RIDE: The Mountfield Church Ride/Walk is on Sunday September 18th. A 10 mile route but with opportunities to shorten it according to fitness levels, with almost the entire route off road round fields and woodland that are off any public rights of way. Entry fees are riders £15.00 in advance (£20.00 on the day), under 16s £10.00 (£15.00), walkers £5.00 either way. Dogs (on leads — they can be extending leads) welcome. Free parking. Refreshments at start and finish. Setting off times are between 9.30 and 12.30. Also some very handsome marshals.

FINALLY: So far, an average year for wasps but we’ve been getting some nasty nocturnal visits from some dim and thuggish hornets coming round mob-handed. We have been deeply impressed with a new anti-wasp nest foam we got from Culverwells. We don’t normally do product promotions but, where most solutions suggest you apply the powder under their armpits as they attack, this one tells you to fire it from at least two yards away… And it works.

CONTACT: If you have anything for the Village Voice, we can be contacted on 880614 or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.

Netherfield

Maurice Holmes

u4netherfield@outlook.com

Mountfiield Village Hall Events: 1. Village Hall Autumn Gathering Sunday 25 September 12 noon to 4pm. The Village Hall is having a spruce up this summer so we invite you all to come and celebrate the re-opening with us. In honour of the refurbished floor there will be a competition to find the most outrageous slippers in the parish so please wear your moccasins, fluffy mules, Disney slippers or whatever else keeps your toes warm on an autumnal Sunday afternoon. There will be plenty to eat and drink with a Bar B Q, tea and cake and beer from the Mountfield Club, so you can sit and chat with friends old and new.

We’ll have an indoor play table for kids with crafty activities to keep them amused. The outdoor games will be set up for kids of all ages. In The Club there will be Speed Snooker with a prize for the person who can pot the most balls within five minutes. On stage 2 local table tennis stars will go into battle.

There will be music and maybe even dancing to christen the newly varnished floor boards.

We’ll also be looking for the biggest pumpkin grown in the parish so bring yours along and see if it’s a prize winner. We would like to have a display of corn dollies and horse brasses to celebrate the harvest so if you have any please bring them with you.

We’re looking for someone to give a demonstration on making corn dollies. Also anybody who would like to have a table to sell crafts or advertise a product or local event. If you’re interested please contact 01580 881282.

Event No 2: The 5th annual Mountfield Church Ride/Walk will take place on Sunday 18 September between 09.30 and 12.30. Contact Mrs L Fraser, Mountfield Court. lucinda@mountfield.me.uk for entry forms. If you don’t have a horse to ride you can walk the course, take your dog and see parts of Mountfirld not on the public footpaths. Cost £5 per walker in aid of All Saints Church, Mountfield.

Event No 3: Get into shape for 2016. The Fitness Class at Mountfield Village Hall restarts on Monday 12 September 9.30 am – 10.30 am. £5. First Class free. Call of text Julie on 07834714234. Free parking available

St John’s Church Netherfield Ride and Stride: This is the 2nd entry for this event. Gillian is the church organiser for this outing and has the posters and literature for “Ride and Stride”, on Saturday 10th September. This fund raiser is held on behalf of the Historic Churches Trust, and is an annual event countrywide. Cyclists, horse-riders and walkers, travel to and from any churches in the area, where a form awaits to be signed on arrival. Sponsor forms have been left in St. Johns Church and at Netherfield Village Stores & Café, where a good selection of refreshments can be found.

I hope that as many people as possible can take part, as St. Johns Church benefits very well from your participation. More sponsor forms can be forwarded if required. Please phone me for further details - 01424 838825 – Gillian.

Reflections on a garden: Being organic, utilising the cuttings, trimmings and bits of greenery that the garden produces in large quantities at this time of year is “de rigueur”. The trouble is, the cold-composting system requires space in abundance to work effectively. We currently have 6 large plastic re-cycling tubs, 4 one-ton builders bags for the grass cuttings and three further bags for fallen leaves, all at various stages in their 3 year cycle of maturation into a dark, wonderfully smelling concoction, that our plants adore. It is the ‘filling’ process that causes the problem. Everything has to be cut into little pieces that will allow a quicker process to begin. Ahh the joys of gardening.

We have a couple of really large teasels in the garden which the birds love as they denude it of its seed. One is about 5ft tall and the other about 7 ft. When the blossoms are at their peak they are akin to little balls of pink fluff on a prickly wand.

More next week...

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on 07957588172 or via email at u4netherfield@outlook.com

Ninfield & Hooe

Sami Guard

samanthaguard@btinternet.com

Great weather for the Bank Holiday, Hooray!: Doesn’t it make a pleasurable difference, when the amount of choice of ‘things to do’, isn’t purely dependant on whether one needs to pack an entire suitcase of ‘just in case’ weather accessories! And! Travel success too! I was expecting the journey down from Bedford on Friday evening to be long and full of traffic queues, especially round the M25... But NO! Nothing! In fact, it was the quickest journey so far, fabulous! Shopping with Esteemed Mama on Saturday morning was fun, The Festival of Transport in the afternoon was brilliant, dinner with friends in the evening, delightful, and then... I got stung by a Hornet...Aaaaagh! Ok, now I’m not just making a drama queen fuss here, I am allergic to Mosquito bites, and, have only been stung by a wasp once, which was pretty naff... But this is a whole new ballgame! The pain! The Swelling! and even now, 48 hours on, my arm is still as stiff as a board, red hot and itchy! Boo! So, I’m obviously allergic to these stings too, but thankfully not to an anaphylactic degree. Clouds, Silver linings etc. Anyhoo!- as I have a slight impairment on the typing front (er, it hurts!) I shall make this concise and get on with the diary of events for the coming weeks...Phew, they say..!

St Mary’s Summer Fete: This Saturday, 3rd September, from 3pm in the Reading Room and Garden, Church Lane. There will be a Bbq, refreshments, Raffle and Treasure Hunt, with lots of stalls to enjoy. Everyone is very welcome, so please go and support the Parish Church event.

Bexhill Festival of the Sea: Saturday and Sunday, 3rd/4th; In the grounds of the De La Warr Pavilion, this is a two day event, which supports local fishing and food. There are always loads of gorgeous stands with tasty food and drinks, to try and buy, with local beers and wines, the Bakery stall, demonstrations on preparing and cooking fish, and there will also be angling club representatives on hand with up to date advice and ideas on.. all things Angling! Keep fingers crossed for Sunshine!

Ninfield Flower Group: Monday 5th September, in the Memorial Hall, from 7.30pm- the Flower Group will be hosting their next meeting, with Gill Horner giving her demonstration entitled ‘Creative Thinking’. New members are always very welcome at a small charge of £4, to include light refreshments, and all the flowers used in the demonstration will be raffled off at the end of the evening- a beautiful bouquet as a lovely bonus! All funds raised through the meetings and demonstrations, go towards the big shows and displays, and to the chosen Charities at the end of the year. Please call Jennifer on 892878 or email ninfieldflowers@gmail.com if you would like any more information.

Ninfield Bonfire Society: Tuesday 6th September, in the Reading Room, Church Lane; from 7.30pm there will be a talk given by Vicky Payne on how to prepare your animals for the forthcoming bonfire season. As well as being a Bonfire Society stalwart, Vicky is an extremely experienced and highly qualified Vet and Animal Behaviourist, and she will be able to give lots of tips and advice for your pets/ horses etc.to deal with loud noises, and improve their tolerance and comfort throughout the many Fireworks nights. The evening is free to attend, and if you would like more information please call Carol Holland on 893326, or look on the website www.ninfieldbonfire.co.uk. The Bonfire season starts at the end of September, not long!, with the Ninfield event being staged on Saturday 22nd October; it’s always an absolute dazzler- so put the date in your diaries now!

Ninfield Action Group: There will be a meeting on Monday 12th September in the Reading Room at 7.30pm, when all the latest updates will be given on the proposed developments in Ninfield. Over the Summer, many of the Parish Councillors and N.A.G representatives have been collating information and preparing for the meeting with WDC in September, which will be the last chance for Ninfield to try and persuade WDC against a mass build on fields all round the Village. If you would like to find out all the latest news, and you couldn’t get to the Parish Council meeting, please go along on the 12th September and add your voice and ideas into the mix. Ninfield is trying to stop over-development, while promoting sustainable change. Please email nag2015@btinternet.com if you would like more information.

Ninfield Local History Group: The group has it’s next meeting on Thursday 15th September in the Methodist Hall, when they welcome back Ian Everest, who will be giving an entertaining talk entitled ‘Shepherds of the South Downs’, starting at 7.30pm, and there will be light refreshments on offer! Also, there will be a welcome return for Liz Darbyshire and David Swales, who will be repeating their popular talk on ‘The History of Ninfield School’, at the Memorial Hall, on Saturday 24th September. Doors will open at 2pm, and there will also be an Exhibition. Entry for non-members will be £2 and £1 for members. Accompanied Children free. AND! The group now has a 2017 Calendar for sale..! Yes, I know what you’re thinking...Has Ninfield done a W.I?! Well, Rod assures me that every month has a picture of a local Ninfield scene, painted by resident, local artists. There are extra paintings on the front and rear covers, and the whole thing can be purchased for £6 from any committee member; seems like an ideal Christmas present to me! Call Rod Ffoulkes on 893635 or email ken.ffoulkes@which.net. for more information.

Ninfield Bowls Club: Hurrah Results! Sunday 21st August - Ninfield 54 Guestling 61 - we lost in 3 rinks but won on 1rink. Then Sunday 27th August - Ninfield 61 Hellingly 88 - again we lost on 3 rinks, but this time won on 2 rinks. All members played really well, in the heat, against a very strong Hellingly team.

Church Services: Ninfield Methodist Church - Sunday September 4th - 10.30am, Café Church.

Ninfield Parish Church - Sunday 4th September, 9.30am St Mary’s. Parish Eucharist - 11.15am St Oswald’s Hooe, - Family Service.

Defibrillators: These invaluable pieces of emergency aid can be found on the front entrance walls of the Kings Arms PH Ninfield, and the Red Lion PH, Hooe.

Keep in Touch: Back up to Bedford now, and this is Technical week... so it’s all about sets, lights, costumes and props; the time when the play really takes it’s performing shape...We hope! Long days and evenings coming up, with only a brief respite on Sunday, so the column will be slightly shorter next week due to time constraints again! Text/Call 07970650321, email samanthaguard@btinternet.com, or Tweet @guard_jane; and remember, Avoid All Hornets!

Northiam

Karen Ayling

karen@terenceayling.co.uk

September: However old we get, it still feels that September marks the beginning of a new start – time to take up sport, restart that diet, prepare the house and garden for the winter months. After the summer break, all our clubs and societies return with renewed vigour – so this is the time to join in if you have been putting it off!

Badminton: Starting with fitness, then – our two badminton clubs welcome players of all abilities, and provide all you need to learn or get back into the game. On Friday, the adult club starts at 8pm, contact Karen Ayling (01797 253375). The Monday club is run by Sue Clark (016797 253428) for one hour from 5.45pm. Both operate as drop-in sessions, so do just turn up and say hello!

Dance Club: The club meets for Sequence Dancing on Friday evenings in the Village Hall. 7-10pm. Speak to Tony Pomfret (253287) if you would like to give it a go.

Pink Piglet Day: One of our oldest institutions, and a source of pride, is our wonderful Scout Group, and this Saturday they will be holding their annual Pink Piglet Day (the origins of which are lost in the mists of time) to raise money for all the brilliant things they do with our youngsters. Pop along to Scout HQ – Goddens Gill – between 1 and 4pm to take part in some good, old fashioned family fun – games, sideshows, stalls, BBQ, tombola, prize draw.

Over 60s: The Over 60s meet on Tuesday with a welcome back tea. Meetings are held in the Village Hall on the first and third Tuesdays in the month at 2pm.

Helping Hands: Anyone who volunteered to help with our new Helping Hands being set up as a resource for the village is asked to attend a meeting in the Village Hall on Tuesday (6th) between 4.30 and 6.30pm for an update on details of the scheme and answer any questions. Identity documents will need to be brought to the meeting so that everyone can be vetted, and a DBS check run. Tea and cake is on offer! Anyone who has difficulty getting to the meeting, or who is unsure about the documentation needed should call Carol Ward (253899) who is getting this wonderful scheme off the ground.

Coffee Stop: Call into the Church Centre on Wednesday mornings for coffee and a chat at Coffee Stop, between 10 and 12 noon.

Women’s Institute: The WI meet on the first Wednesday o each month in the Jenkins Room 2-4pm.carol and Peter Goodman will give a talk and demonstration entitled from sheep to knitting – I think it will be about wool! The competition will be for knitted items.

Thursday Seniors: Thursday Seniors’ Club meets every Thursday in Northiam Village Hall from 10.30am until 2.30pm. All pensioners are welcome, and free door to door transport can be arranged for anyone in Northiam, Beckley, Peasmarsh and Broad Oak if you are on the Rye Community Bus route. The cost is £7 and includes welcome tea/coffee, a freshly cooked 2 course meal, extend chair exercises and a talk/entertainment. Call Joan 252568, Jane 252973 or Linda 252283 to find out more as a member or a helper. This week, the Citizens’ Advice Bureau will also be available between 10-12.

Autumn Show: The Horticultural Society’s Autumn Show will take place in Northiam Village Hall on 10th . Take a look at the schedule (available through the village website: northiamvillage.co.uk) and see if anything takes your fancy. As well as horticulture, there is flower arranging, photography and the domestic section. Something for everyone! And it’s fun!

Craft Fayre: The Bonfire Society are holding their next Craft Fayre on 17th in the Village Hall 10am – 2pm.

Harvest: St Mary’s Church will be holding a Celebration of Harvest at the end of the month, to include an art exhibition and various stalls. A great opportunity to appreciate the skills of a small band of dedicated flower arrangers who beautify our church throughout the year.

Church Services (28th): St Mary’s: 8am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion. St Teresa’s: 9am Mass

peasmarsh

Jan Weston

jan.weston@live.com

Doctors’ surgery: Due to low demand these have now been reduced to one per month which will be the first Tuesday of the month between the hours of 11.30 am and 12.30 pm. To book an appointment contact Rye Medical Centre on 01797 223333.

Peasmarsh Flying Start Pre-School: are looking to recruit a Pre-School Assistant – 10 hours per week lunch cover 11.00 to 1.00 pm Term time only. Applicants must be enthusiastic, have a passion for childcare and display knowledge of the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS). An NVQ level 2 or 3 childcare qualification is preferred but not essential, as is prior experience of working in an Early Years Setting. The successful applicant must be prepared to study for relevant qualifications. To apply visit www.flying-start.org.uk/recruitment All applicants will be required to complete an enhanced DBS Disclosure and provide at least two references. The Pre-School is an equal opportunities employer.

REGULAR EVENTS IN THE MEMORIAL HALL: (some of these events are on their summer break now but should be starting up again soon so look out for future notices)

Yoga classes – every Wednesday at 7.30 pm and every Friday at 9.30 am.

Zumba – every Thursday at 7.30 pm

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday 2nd September 8.00 am Holy Communion at Beckley, 10.00 am Holy Communion at Peasmarsh

Pett & Pett Level

Mary Saint

mary@saintfamily.net

Church Services: Church Services on Sunday September 4 – Holy Communion, St Mary & St Peter, Pett at 9:30am. There will be a Sunday Service at the Methodist Chapel at 10:45am.

Village Hall Management Committee: This committee will meet on Monday September 5 at 7pm at Pett Village Hall. The meeting is open to the public so please come along and give your ideas and views on the hall.

Village Voices: Also on Monday September 5 the Village Choir will meet at Pett Methodist Chapel at 7:30pm.

Pett Older People’s Project: POPP on Tuesday September 6 will feature a slide show of recent events. The session runs from 10:30am to 2:00pm and will include a two-course lunch for just £5.

Village Coffee Morning: The Village Coffee Morning makes a welcome return on Wednesday September 7. Starting at 10am Sally and her team will be ready to welcome you with the very best coffee, tea, biscuits and yummy, yummy cakes.

Robertsbridge

Sandie Madge & Sue Paine

johnpaine@lineone.net

ROBERTSBRIDGE SATURDAY MARKET: is on 3rd September at The Robertsbridge Hall from 10-12noon. Lots of local produce, vegetables, home baking, cakes, fresh meat, pet food and many interesting craft stalls. Meet your friends there for refreshments

FLOWER & PET SHOW: is this coming Sunday at Robertsbridge Hall, Station Road from 12-4pm . There is still time to grab your entry schedule from The Floral Boutique. There is a BBQ, bar, afternoon teas, stalls, arts & crafts and games. A fun afternoon for all the family.

COOPER CUP: - Congratulations to Dr Fonda on win this years Cooper Cup. Well done to all those involved in organising this again this year.

ROBERTSBRIDGE BONFIRE SOCIETIES firework crew: competed in a competition at Firle last Saturday against other crews from other societies. Congratulations to RBS firework captain Charlene Ingram and her team on winning. We look forward to seeing what you have up your sleeve for our display this year !

ROBERTSBRIDGE GUIDES, BROWNIE & RAINBOWS: are having a quiz on Friday 23rd September at The Robertsbridge Club to help raise much needed funds. 7 for 7.30 start £5 per person max 6 per team. To enter a team email:- guidingrobertsbridge@hotmail.com

MUSIC: There is music this Friday 2nd Sept at The George from 9pm with Joanna Turner playing in the bar.

FOOTBALL: A note for your diary. We are holding a fund-raising ‘Race Night’ at Robertsbridge Club on Saturday 24th September 2016 starting at 7.30p.m. This is a fun evening and entry is free to enjoy unusual animals racing around a track and whether you want to have a bet or not it is a fun evening in the newly refurbished main bar at The Club so why not come along and have some fun.

STOOLBALL: Our penultimate game was a re-arranged match away to Scorpions last Tuesday in glorious conditions unlike the earlier visit which was rained off. The hosts batted first and lost Andrew[1] on the 5th ball of Lisa Fifield’[2-1-21] first over. Juliette[23] and Rich[15] put on 26 before Rich was bowled by Keith Apps[1-12] while Eric[65] steadied the innings until Juliette was run out with the score on 66-3. Angela[9] joined Eric to put on 56 before Eric was run out and Angela was caught by young Callum Apps from Rhys Kuhler’[1-17] bowling with the score on 122 while Roger[8n.o.] and Gil[0n.o.] finished the 10 overs on 130-4. Keith Apps[69] and Penny Clark[10] put on 28 before Penny was caught while Jacqui Kuhler[4] shared a 32 run partnership with Keith before she was caught. Young Lucy Kuhler[14] hit some good shots and put on 49 with Keith before he was run out which bought in Josh Lewis[5] before he was caught after just 6 balls with the score on 116-5. With 15 runs needed for victory Lucy went the next ball so in came Ian Kitson[10] and Lisa[0n.o.] for the last over and with Lisa running on every ball Ian was run out with 1 ball to go as skipper Richard Apps entered the field he hit the last ball but failed to reach the other end and it was an anxious wait as the scorers tallied up the final over to declare that The Bridge had won by 1 run in a very exciting and friendly match. Sunday[4th] the Mixed team are playing at Hooe Tournament 10.30a.m. A reminder that our Mixed Tournament is now on Sunday 11th September 2016 starting at 10.30a.m.

Sandhurst

Geoffrey Goodsell

13 Levetts Lane, Bodiam

Baptist Church: Sandhurst Baptist Church has many activities on September 2. The Woodland Wide Games at 7 PM on Iden Green, September 3 a first-aid course of the Baptist Church Hall and on September 4 morning worship and communion at 10:30 AM and an evening meeting at 7 PM. On September 5 there is a members’ meeting at 7:30 PM. The offering on September 4 will go to Sportsreach. The church phone number is (01580) 850715.

Progressive supper: the church hopes to have a progressive supper in aid of the church tower on Saturday, September 17. The supper starts with drinks and canapés in the tower at St Nicholas Church and then goes to a different house for a main course, changing again for the sweet, before all meeting up for coffee and a raffle. If anyone can host a course and can seat at least six people please contact Anne on (01580) 850281.

Football: it was good to hear that Sandra Kerry will still be the secretary of Sandhurst football club. Sandra I’m sure would like a rest but many will say Sandra is the best secretary the club has had. The job can be seven days a week and has to deal with the press, council and a lot more.

Musical event: the eighth annual Richard Beattie Davies musical event for hospice in the Weald is taking place on Tuesday, October 11 at 3 PM. Adrian Bradbury (cello) and Oliver Davies on piano will be presenting another interesting programme. Tickets are by donation - minimum £15. Reservations in advance only from Gillian Davies on (01580) 850384. The event will take place in a private home in Sandhurst the fine Steinway grand piano.

Sedlescombe

Judy Torrance

judy@asselton.co.uk

CREAM TEA AFTERNOON: On Saturday September 10, there will be the annual Cream tea afternoon in the rectory garden by kind permission of Father Kevin starting at 3pm . Do keep the date free to go along and join in having a delicious homemade cream tea in lovely surroundings on hopefully a lovely day. If the weather should prove inclement then the event will be in the parish church.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: The date for the next meeting is Wednesday September 14 in the village hall. This month there is a visiting demonstrator, Graham King interpreting the title “I’ve had an idea”. If you love flowers and would like to see what you could be creating with them then make this a date in your diary. Doors open at 7pm in readiness for the demo to commence at 7.30pm. During the evening there will be time to catch up with friends and make some new ones hopefully, over a cup of tea or coffee. Members please encourage a friend to enjoy the evening with you. Visitors are always welcome, so come along and see what it is all about. For details prior to the date please contact Janet on 01424 773708 or Sheila on 01797 223927

OPERA EVENING AT SEDLESCOMBE CHURCH: Thomasin Trezise gave a stunning performance last Sunday in the historic and atmospheric setting of Sedlescombe Parish church.

Thomasin, a professional operatic singer who has worked successfully in opera, music-theatre and on the concert platform most recently at Glydebourne entertained an audience of around 70, with “Music for a Summer Evening” featuring many opera favourites. This included “O mio babbino Caro” by Puccini, “The Habanera” from Bizet’s Carmen, alongside some musical show numbers from the 20th century. The audience were welcomed with a drinks reception before settling down to be enthralled by her. The church, with its wonderful stained glass windows and decorated with flowers, provided the most amazing back drop to her talent, quite inspiring. It was a perfect evening in a perfect setting. The Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust committee arranged the evening and hope they will be able to welcome Thomasin back in 2017.

SEDLESCOMBE – FIRST IN ROTHER: Many of you visited the village hall to view the proposed sites relating to the Neighbourhood Plan. Sedlescombe is the first Parish in Rother to do a Neighbourhood Plan and its now out for the formal consultation. Jonathan Vinehall, chair of the Parish council writes “We need to show we have the support of the community for the Plan to be approved. Without an approved Plan, Sedlescombe is at risk of housing development in large numbers where the community does not want it. Sedlescombe is being asked to find space for 35 houses in and around the village that both satisfy the District Council’s policies but also satisfy the majority of the community’s aspirations for new housing. The Parish Council has spent the last 3 years working on the plan and now its time for the formal consultation. To find out more about the plan you can look at it on line, at www.sedlescombe.org.uk or look at a hard copy in the village shop. Consultation forms are also available on line or in the shop and must be returned by September 12.”

POTTERY CLASSES: Would you like to try something new and put your artistic talents to use using traditional techniques and air dry clays? Isabel will be running adult classes for all abilities at Sedlescombe village hall on a Thursday afternoon from 2 to 4.30pm. Each session is £15 to include all materials and a refreshment break starting on September 15 through to October 13.

Later in the year starting November 17 through to December 15 from 2 to 4.30pm, Isabel will be running clay sculpture classes. Each session is £15 to include all materials and a refreshment break. For further details on either of these please contact Isabel on 07913825670 or 01424 871605 or isabel@ isabelfisherart.co.uk

SEDLESCOMBE THEATRE CLUB: There are still a few spaces available for the coach trip to Windsor Castle on September 21. The Queens wardrobe will be on display featuring clothes, jewellery and accessories she has worn during her reign. If you are interested in joining this trip please contact Shirley on 01424 870475 or Jenny on 01424 871445.

HAVING A CLEAR OUT?: The Friends of Sedlescombe Church annual jumble sale takes place on Saturday October 22 in the Sedlescombe village hall. Please think to collect up your unwanted bric a brac, clothes, toys, shoes, books etc. in fact anything that you think could be sold to benefit the charity on this date. We would be pleased to take it from you, just deliver it to the hall on the day, it is as easy as that. If it is not possible for you to bring or store then please contact Pauline on 870412 to arrange a collection prior to the date.

HAVE YOU NEWS ?: I look forward to receiving your news to be published. If you are looking for new members for your club or organisation why not send me a small piece, outlining your club or organisation aims, activities, membership etc. or if you have an event coming up in the village or local area then why not let me have the details to advertise for you? This is a free service to the village offered by the Battle Observer and hope you will take full advantage of it. Please contact me by email at judy@asselton.co.uk or by calling 870344. Please allow a couple of weeks notice before an event to allow for full coverage.

Staplecross

Anne Reed

oldforgefogies@yahoo.co.uk

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: ORGAN DONATION DEPT. of the N.H.S. “The National Transplant Week” comes into the calendar once again from 7th ~ 13th September ~ Just 7 days to say “YES I DONATE”. I know that this is still rather a ‘taboo’ subject as no-one likes to think about - let alone talk about - death and the issues that surround this very emotional subject. The organisers of this event want the entire nation to join in the conversation about ‘Organ Donation’ as a third of people who wish to donate their organs haven’t told their family and friends. So share your decision now, so it doesn’t go to waste. On average, - 3 people die every day because there just aren’t enough organs available. One day it could be you, or someone you love that’s in need of an organ transplant. You can add your name to the Organ Donation Register and help save others after you’ve gone. This register is confidential and secure. Medical staff consult it to see if a patient has made the decision to be a donor and ANYONE can register as a donor - AT ANY AGE. You can choose to donate some or all of your organs and you can change your mind at any time. It only takes a few minutes to register as all you need to do is visit http://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/ or call 0300 123 23 23 or pop into your own doctors surgery to pick up a leaflet. Currently, only 61% of people on the register have told someone of their wishes, their decision and that they are registered. Your family’s consent IS needed for a donation to go ahead and letting them know your wishes now, will make it easier, less painful and less emotional for them in the future. So, please, if you’d like to do something rather wonderful & give someone a new chance of life then “Lets Talk About It “.

UK POWER NETWORKS: On September 6th.2016 - a new national telephone number -”105” - will be launched by electricity network operators for customers to call should they need to report or get information about a power cut in their area. A consumer awareness campaign will run from September through to next spring (2017) and will include PR, media advertising, social media and co-ordinated messaging through partner channels. Key points to note about this service are: This will be a FREE SERVICE; Customers can call 105 no matter who they choose to buy electricity from; Dialling 105 will put customers through to their local electricity network operator; - 105 is just one of the ways to contact your electricity network operators. You can also contact them by ‘phone or via their website and most network operators are on social media too. Customers can also call 105 if they spot damage to electricity power lines and substations that could put anyone in danger. - If there’s a serious immediate risk, they should also call the emergency services. Vulnerable customers who would like to sign up to our ‘Priority Services Register’ can still either call 0800~169~9970 or email psr@ukpowernetworks.co.uk or apply online at ukpowernetworks.co.uk/priority

EWHURST,STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: FLOWER, FRUIT and VEGETABLE SHOW: This is a last gentle reminder that the very popular horticultural society will be holding their annual Flower, Fruit & Vegetable Show on Saturday September 3rd. ( that’s tomorrow ) at the Village Hall in Northiam Road, Staplecross, commencing at 2.30pm. This is an amazing event to not only take part in, but to also just come along and visit. The classes are wide and varied, ranging from obviously the flower, fruit & vegetable sections, from whence this show gets the name, but also includes; flower arranging classes; home produce - including preserves, bread-making, gingerbread bakes, puddings and tray bakes, - as well as the popular handicraft section which encompasses knitting, needlework, crochet, photography, paper-craft, artwork in the form of a picture in any medium, including paint and an object made in either, wood or metalwork, pottery or sculpture. There will be over 50 classes in all to choose from, perhaps making a selection difficult, but proving once again that this is a brilliant little horticultural show to take part in, as there is something for everyone to have a go at. Entry fees are a mere 30p per class, and staging may begin between 9.00am and 11.00am. Late entries are at the Show Secretary’s discretion, by 10.30am on the Show day. If you haven’t already got an entry form, then please pop into the local Londis shop in Staplecross, where a few spare schedules may still be available. You may also contact either of the Show Secretaries; Mrs Pam Underhill on 01580~881839 or Mrs Maggie Whitaker on 01580~830041 who will be delighted to guide you in the right direction. Closing date for this wonderful little show has already gone, but ‘late entries’ may be admitted on the Show Day, so please try the contacts above and come along and join in. - It’ll be a great show for everyone to enjoy whether you exhibit in a class, or just come along to admire the exhibits. So please come in and show your support for a true village and community event.

STAPLECROSS M.C.P. SCHOOL: Just a last short and gentle reminder that the new school term - & year - begins on Wednesday September 7th. This is because the school will be having an additional INSET day at the beginning of the week, causing the new term start dates to be re-shuffled. The school will not only welcome a new intake of wee pupils into the Reception class (Swallows) of this amazing little village school, but will also send their ‘ongoing’ pupils ( EX Year 6) all the very best wishes as they start their new academic phase in the Senior School.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Never ones to rest - whether on their laurels or not - the members of the local outdoor bowls club have no less than four (4) more fixtures to play this week - three of which will be ‘at home’ with one ‘away’ game. - but all four will begin at 2.30pm. The first of which is Match no: 1 and is to be played on Saturday September 3rd at their home ground at Northiam Road, Staplecross. TN32 5QH. Their opponents will be ‘The Observer’. The following day,- Sunday September 4th.- sees the only ‘away’ Match (no:2) for this week and the team will travel to Iden village for another fixture in the ‘Mermaid League’. Back home for Match no:3 on Wednesday September 7th.this time the opposing team will be Herstmonceux . The fourth and last match for this week will take place on Thursday September 8th & the team will attempt to repel the invaders in true style as the opponents hail from Hastings. Supporters are always warmly welcomed and if you’d like to know more about this game, and what is involved, then please contact -in the first instance- Brian on 01580~830570 who would love to tell you all about it.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Making their first foray into the month of September, the next three (3) walks will be part of “The Ramblers - Walk About Britain” event and promise some delightful strolls in close proximity to us. Walk No: 1 is planned for Sunday September 4th and will be a distance of 8.5 circular miles of Mark Cross & incorporates the ‘Sussex Border Path’. The meeting point here will be the car park at Mark Cross. OS EXP136. TQ582311. (SatNavTN6 3NP) at 10.0am. The car park is just off the A267 at Mark Cross and a picnic lunch is once more suggested. Rita and Lionel will be your ‘walk leaders’ for this outing and you may contact them on 01424~752452 for more information. The second walk is arranged to take place on Tuesday September 6th and will be a 10 mile circular walk from Hawkhurst to include part of the ‘Sussex Border Path’. The meeting place for today will be the Hawkhurst car park, next to Tesco, which is near the Primary School. OS EXP136. TQ765305. (SatNavTN18 4PQ) again at 10.00am. As usual, a picnic lunch is suggested with possible refreshments at Bodiam. Heather is to be your ‘walk leader’ for today so please contact her on 01580~752652 or mobile: 07968~294038 for more details. Last, but certainly not least, Walk No: 3 is a 9 mile stroll of Wadhurst - A267 circular, and again includes a section of the ‘Sussex Border Path’. Organised for Thursday September 8th. and on this occasion, the meeting place will be the Wadhurst village car park, near the ‘Greyhound Inn’. OS EXP136. TQ640317. (SatNavTN5 6AG) once more at 10.00am. The walk notes state - that this car park can be busy on week-days, so alternative roadside parking may need to be sought elsewhere, - please allow extra time for this, and just as before, a picnic lunch is suggested. Your ‘walk leader’ for this trip will be Martin and you may contact him on 01424~752793 for all further details as needed.

STAPLECROSS & EWHURST GREEN W.I.: Back in full swing after a summer recess, the ladies of the local W.I. will once more be meeting up on Tuesday September 6th at St. Mark’s Church Room, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 2.30pm. Having thoroughly enjoyed an annual member’s W.I. ‘Garden Party way back in July, and several ladies have met up to enjoy various lunches and afternoon teas, it will be almost a shame to come back indoors again. - but with a superb speaker in the form of Dr. Mick Lynn booked to entertain and enliven us - I’m sure we won’t mind a bit !. If you’d like to become a member of this lively, very friendly, social group or would like to find out more of what’s happening in our calendar of events, then please either pop along to any of our meetings, held on the first Tuesday of each month at the above place and time, or contact Ann on 01580~831944 for all further information.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICES: That brilliant little Mobile Library van will be back trundling along our country lanes once more, as it continues with it’s busy schedule. This time the little white van will be visiting Ewhurst Green on Thursday September 8th for the first of two (2) visits this month.(The second will be 29th) It is due to arrive at 10.40am and departing at 11.10am. - so please ensure that you don’t miss it. There are many things of interest within the portals of this wonderful, free, Library Service vehicle, so please come along and find out for yourself.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: This EPC meeting will take place on Thursday September 8th at St. Mark’s church room. Northiam Road, Staplecross. As with all Parish Council meetings, this meeting is open to the public and press alike and allows all residents of Ewhurst Parish community the perfect opportunity to come along and have your say. This month, in addition to the normal attendance of your own Parish Councillors, Acting Inspector Dan Russell, -Hastings & Rother Local Policing Team - will also be there to outline the new role for Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) Come along and hear what he has to say. If you are concerned about local policing, perhaps now may be the right time to show your concern and air your views and ask your questions. There are usually also representatives from both Rother District Council (Mr. Tony Ganly) and East Sussex County Council (Mrs Angharad Davies) and during ‘Public Question Time’, you’ll be able to question, query, comment or complain on any or all of the things going on within our parish. We are here to listen to what you have to say and what you want ( or NOT want) to happen within this community. We are all working hard on your behalf, to make our parish and our community a better, safer and happier place to live, work and enjoy being in, and it goes without saying, that we would welcome any suggestions you may have to help us all to achieve this result. Look for the big banner outside, - car parking is directly outside and all will be made very welcome.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARIES = ROTHER DISTRICT COUNCIL: Businesses in Rother are invited to attend the second meeting in a series of free events aimed at helping them improve and grow. RDC is working with business coaching and support company ‘Pro-actions’ to put on four business seminars this year in Battle, Bexhill and Rye. This second seminar, entitled “ How to Take Your Business to the Next Level and Succeed “ will be held at Battle Memorial Hall on Wednesday September 14th. between 9.30am and 12.30pm. Businesses attending will receive information, tips and advice on techniques to help them improve their sales success rates and win more customers. Cllr Martin Kenward, RDC Deputy Leader and Business & Voluntary Sector Liaison, said “It’s vital that we do whatever we can to work with partners to help boost the district’s economy. These seminars will offer companies a fantastic opportunity to benefit from expert advice and guidance which can help them to grow and develop. The events are completely free, but places are limited and booking is essential, - so I’d urge businesses to reserve their place as soon as possible to ensure they don’t miss out. Further seminars will follow towards the end of the year with further topics. Anyone who would like to attend any of these seminars can book their place by calling Pro-actions on 03333~440517 or by visiting the events page of the website at http://www.pro-actions.com/events

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: This wonderful fund raising event will be taking place all over the country and we in Staplecross village and surrounding areas will also be doing our bit. A super Coffee Morning will be held in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross on Friday September 30th from 10.0am onwards. There will be a Tombola stall; and Bring & Buy stall, a Cake stall along with other delightful stalls to enjoy. Naturally there will be the mandatory refreshments, serving teas and coffees to help us all when we start to ‘flag’!. If you have any donations that may be of benefit to any of these stalls, then please contact Pauline on 01580~830570 who would be very grateful for them. All monies made will go into the much needed funds to help this precious and very worthy charity. This hateful disease touches the lives of so many people, from all walks of life, all races, colour and creeds and all ages and gender. Perhaps by gathering as many people as possible to these events and by donating as much money as possible, we can all help in the eradication of this disease. It won’t happen overnight, of course, but we are making significant progress in a variety of ways, and one day, we WILL find a cure. - So please help us on our way and do come along on the day, support this cause and help make this a very successful event, not just for those that organise them, but for all those who suffer- either directly or indirectly from it’s curse.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St, James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday September 4th.Trinity 15. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. A Family Service will follow directly after at St. Giles church, Bodiam at 11.15 am. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark’s church, Staplecross today and if there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, or guidance,- baptisms, weddings or sadly funerals; - then do please get in touch. You may contact either of the churchwardens ~ Graham Peters -on gg.peters@btinternet.com and telephone no: 01580~830203 for Bodiam church matters and for Ewhurst Parish church matters, please contact Jo Goodwin-on grannygoodwin@hotmail.com and telephone no: 01580~830601. Help in some form or another, is always at hand, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the near future, --- however large or small and you’d like some extra coverage for it, then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in your details and to tell us what you are planning, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf.........

Thank You.

Udimore

Richard Holmes

mrholmes123@btinternet.com

OPEN STUDIO: Tomorrow (Saturday) and on Sunday, 11am till 5pm both days, Brenda Hartill is mounting another of her spectacular open studios at her home, Pound House (opposite Church Gate). Her studio will be open at the same times next weekend too: I’ll include more details in this column next week. Do fit in a visit if you possibly can

CHURCH SERVICE: This Sunday the Sung Family Eucharist in St Mary’s is due to start at 9.30am and will be followed by refreshments, either in church or in the hall if it’s free.

Westfield

Janice Bolton

janice.bolton@westfieldvillage.co.uk

This seems to be a very quiet period:, but organisations will soon be resuming regular meetings after their summer breaks.

The Friendship Club: meets in the Parish Hall this afternoon from 2-3.30pm for bingo, whist or just a chat over tea and biscuits. Several outings are arranged during the year, and new members are always welcome, so contact Jean Hobson on 01424 753095 for more information.

Please support the Jumble Sale: in Westfield Community Hall at 2pm tomorrow, Saturday, September 3, and pick up lots of bargains. This annual sale is organised by the friends of the late Wendy Pemberton in aid of Cancer Research and Myeloma UK. There will also be a cake stall and tombola. Donations are welcome from 12 noon on the day, but no large items, computer monitors or TVs. For information please ring Carol on 01424 754571 or Shirley on 01424 754879.

Westfield Women’s Institute: meets in the Parish Hall next Friday, September 9 at 2.15pm, when Ruth Ward will be talking about ‘The Beauty of Stained Glass’. The competition is an item of coloured glass. New members are always welcome; just come on the day, or ring the W.I. President Mrs Val Walkinshaw on 07927 403200.

Westfield Horticultural Society Autumn Show: is on Saturday, September 10 in the Community Hall. Pick up a schedule from village shops, or view on the WHS page in the village website – there are classes in flowers, vegetables, home produce, arts and crafts, and you have a week to prepare your entries! If you are still undecided about what to enter please take a look at the show schedule and get your entry forms in by Thursday, September 8. If you are exhibiting please be at the Community Hall between 8 - 10.30am to place your items. If you are not exhibiting but would love to come along to see all the wonderful entries then the hall will be open from 2.30pm. Refreshments will be served and do buy a ticket or two for the raffle. We are looking forward to see you all there.

The Parent and Baby/Toddler Group: restarts on Wednesday, September 7. It meets in Westfield church every Wednesday from 2pm-3pm in term time, with stories, games, songs and refreshments for the children and a chance to enjoy a cuppa, cake and a chat with lots of other parents. Just turn up or contact Lian on 07712 31594 or Natalie on 07863 819662 for more information.

The Westfield Village website: www.westfieldvillage.co.uk has all sorts of information about village organisations, events, news and views, Westfield Community Association and the Parish Council. Please use the website Contact page to leave contributions for this column.

Whatlington

Jean Scott

jean1066@outlook.com

VILLAGE FETE: A hot sunny day allowed everyone to enjoy the delights of a traditional village fete at Whatlington last Saturday. Home made teas, barbecue, coconut shy, water or wine, tractor rides, spinners and a gypsy caravan were among the stalls raising money for the village hall. A grateful thanks to all the village hall committee who organised the event, to the Apthorps for the use of their field and to all those helpers who risked heat stroke putting up and taking down the much needed gazebos and manning the stalls. Congratulations to the many prize winners including Guy Beaching who is clearly a very savvy shopper and Mrs Bennett who found the treasure. It was a very successful day but more about that next week once the monies are counted. If you didn’t help or attend this year you would be very welcome next year as it really is an event which brings the village community together.

PARISH CHURCH NEWS: Church wise next Sunday’s service will be an 9.30 am Parish Communion whilst looking forward to September 11th we have our monthly Family Service at 10.30 am.

Winchelsea

Cindi Cogswell

cyncogswell@btinternet.com

Church Market: Tempting culinary delights and quality coffee are on offer to all who attend this month’s Church Market. As usual it is from 10.30am till noon taking place on Saturday September 3rd. There will also be plants, produce and books on sale and at no cost, a place to relax in uplifting surroundings and always there is space to enjoy a good chat. Last month’s Church Market raised £292.45 and all proceeds will go towards church funds.

Flowers, art and cookery: The doors of the New Hall will be open at 2pm for the Garden Society’s annual Autumn Show tomorrow, Saturday September 3rd. Admission is free and visitors are welcome to come and admire the winning entries that include beautifully cultivated flowers, vegetables and fruit, as well as floral art, cookery items and handicrafts. Also available will be refreshments, a plant sale and a raffle.

Violin and Piano Concert: Tomorrow evening September 3rd there will be a Winchelsea Arts music concert at 7.30pm in St Thomas’ Church. Following an outstanding concert in 2015 Itamar Rashkovsky on violin and Luis Pares on piano are back in Winchelsea this season. Itamar has performed at the Royal Albert Hall and recorded for the BBC Israeli Broadcasting Authority and Slovenian television and Luis has appeared at significant British venues and made live broadcasts for BBC Radio 3 and Israeli and Spanish radio. Ticket are £13 adults and £6.50 under 18s, online at Winchelsea-arts.org.uk and any that remain will be available at the door.

Winchelsea C.C: On Sunday September 4th Winchelsea Cricket Club plays a home match against R Merricks XI at 2pm. The next home match is with Rolvenden on September 11th at 1.30pm followed by an at home on the 18th also at 1.30pm and all these matches are in the Cricket Field adjacent to the New Hall. The final match of the season is away to Mountfield on September 25th at 1pm. Spectators are always welcome as are new members who should introduce themselves to the team captain at an interval during the match.

Heritage open days: The annual ‘Heritage Open Days’ runs from Thursday 8th till Sunday September 11th and all visits to national historical sites are free. St Thomas’ Church is open from 8.30am till 6pm each day and this is a chance to discover more about its fascinating history and view the nine glorious stained glass windows created in the 1930s by Douglas Strachan.

On Saturday September 10th Wesley’s Methodist Chapel is open from 10am till 5pm for visits and to enjoy some light refreshments. When John Wesley first visited the town in 1771 and preached to all in the open air he made a great impression in almost converting the townspeople and smugglers to Christians. These same townsfolk responded by building the Chapel in 1785 as a place of worship and repentance.

Cellar tour visits to Blackfriars Barn are also available and visitors will be able to observe the medieval etchings of sailing ships on the stone walls. The tours are on Saturday 10th at 11am and 2pm and on Sunday September 11th at 11am, meeting outside the Barn.

The Upper Court Hall houses the museum which will be open on Saturday 10th from 10.30am till 4.30pm and on Sunday 11th at 1 till 4.30pm. Refreshments will be served in the Lower Court Hall. One of the oldest buildings in the town, the Court Hall was almost demolished in 1666 (the year of the Great Fire of London) and afterwards badly renovated, although the ground floor continued to be used as a prison until 1879. The original parts of the building date back to 1316. A small exhibition of the Pastor Gutsche Etchings of Winchelsea will be displayed in the Lower Court Hall. These etchings are a collection of 18th and 19th century prints which were recently donated to the museum and well worth coming to see.

Ride and Stride: In addition, Saturday September 10th is the annual Ride and Stride Day and both St Thomas’ Church and the Wesley Chapel will be open all day as visiting points in support of the Historic Churches Trust. The money raised through sponsorship is split between the Trust and a church of the rider or walker’s choice.

Winchelsea Beach

Evening Prayer: St Richard’s, the Church on the Beach invites all to its monthly Evening Prayer meeting at 3.30pm. The service takes an hour and is followed by light refreshments in the downstairs dining room. This event will be held on Sunday September 4th and led by the Rector Canon Robin Whitehead.

Cash prize: The fortnightly Cash Bingo evening continues on Wednesday September 7th in the Community Hall. Doors are open at 7 and eyes down for 7.15pm with light refreshments plus a raffle with prizes. Usually success depends on the support of friends and families so all are welcome to come along and join in.