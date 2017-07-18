Visit Bodiam garden for St Michael’s

Search

St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens Season continues next Tuesday (July 25) when the owners of Court Lodge Garden, Bodiam Road, Bodiam showcase their garden to the public 10.30-4pm.

Felicity James, Community Fundraiser St Michael’s Hospice says the stunning garden has evolved over the years on an historic framework of hedges and stone walls. “The farmhouse garden includes a kitchen garden, wild flower meadow, willow arbour, a pond and there are wonderful sculptures throughout,” she said.

“There are amazing views over Bodiam Castle and East towards Wittersham and along the Rother valley.

“This is a very distinctive garden and very interesting. We are very thankful to the owners of Court Lodge Garden.”

To find out more about St Michael’s Hospice Open Garden season, visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com/events