Votes are in for the best scarecrows in the town

The winners of the Battle Scarecrow Festival 2017 have been announced.

After months of hard work to create the straw-stuffed sculptures within a theme of ‘magic’, they were put on display around the town and scrutinised by the voting public and by a panel of judges.

Battle Scarecrow Festival 2017. Battle Brewery SUS-170723-141848001

Mr and Mrs Skilbeck’s depiction of Tommy Cooper, entitled Just Like That, was named the most popular individual entry in the people’s choice, with William and Toby Roberts’ wizard in second.

Virgins Lane Neighbourhood Watch triumphed in the community group category for its ‘magic of nature’ floral creation, which also topped the public vote in the recycling category. Claverham Day Nursery and Autism Sussex came second and third respectively in the community group category, while Optivo and Southern Energy Solutions made up the top three in the award for best use of recycling.

Members of the public voted Battle Brewery’s creation as the best business entry, followed by Optivo and Southern Energy Solutions.

The judges also cast their votes for this year’s competition, naming the winner in each category and an overall winner.

Battle Scarecrow Festival 2017. William and Toby Roberts SUS-170723-141716001

Alan Hunting Associates topped the charts in three categories – best business entry, best recycled entry and the sought-after title of best in festival – with Del Boy, the scarecrow wizard.

The Crafty Norman’s dragon scarecrow came second in the judges’ best overall list, followed by William and Toby Roberts’ wizard.

William and Toby Roberts did get named the best individual entry by the judges, with Mr and Mrs Spilbeck in second place. The Roberts’ creation also came as runner-up in the recycled category.

Battle Museum of Local History triumphed in the community group category, with Virgins Lane Neighbourhood Watch in second and Autism Sussex named in third place.

Battle Scarecrow Festival 2017. Virgins Lane Neighbourhood Watch SUS-170723-141559001

The Crafty Norman came second in the business entry list behind Alan Hunting Associates, followed by The Bull Inn in third spot.

The Scarecrow Festival is part of the Battle Festival programme, and organisers thanked everyone for taking part, whether it was by making a scarecrow or casting their votes for the best ones.

Battle Festival is a month-long, annual arts and music festival running throughout October. It gets underway with two free Winter Giant lantern making workshops for children and their families wanting to take part in the Winter Giant procession, also part of the festival, on Saturday, October 7.

Other highlights of the festival include the Battle Autumn Fair, the Battle of Hastings re-enactment and a wide variety of visual arts exhibitions, theatre and dance, musical displays, demonstrations and workshops.

Battle Scarecrow Festival 2017. Mrs and Mrs Skilbeck - Just Like That. SUS-170723-142104001

A full programme of events and more information can be found on the website at www.battlefestival.co.uk.