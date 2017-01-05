Warning against Rother fraudsters after bogus call

People are being warned not to call for bogus telephone callers in Rother after a man claimed to be a police officer investigating a fraud on Tuesday (January 3).

The recipient swiftly recognised the call as a scam and contacted police.

Inspector Daniel Russell, of the Rother Neighborhood Policing Team, said: “They did the right thing as these calls are best terminated straight away.

“This type of scam is quite common across the country and is used as a means to get bank account security details.

“Victims are urged to contact their bank and the fraudster pretends to hang up.

“In fact the line is still open and the fraudster or an accomplice then pretends to be a bank official to glean personal details.

“In some cases they even persuade the victim to surrender cash or their bank card to a ‘courier’ who will then collect such items.”

Inspector Russell added people who suspect they are being scammed should use an alternative phone, such as a mobile, to call their bank or the police as the line being used by the fraudster can remain open for some time.

You can find out more information about scams on the Sussex Police website.

Anyone experiencing such calls is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101.

You can also report online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal.

