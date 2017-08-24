Warning graphic content: Video of fatal motorbike accident released to highlight risks of anti-social riding

The video (below) shows the moment an experienced motorcyclist is tragically killed after pulling a wheelie and crashing in Sussex.

The footage, taken from the rider’s camera fitted to his Suzuki, has been released by Sussex Police with the support of his family to highlight the risks and the impact of anti-social riding.

It has been issued ahead of the NPCC’s (National Police Chiefs’ Council) National Motorcycle Week of Action, which runs from Monday (August 28) to Sunday (September 3).

The campaign, which is being supported by Surrey and Sussex Police, aims to reduce the number of collisions involving motorcyclists through education and enforcement.

Sergeant Phil Badman, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit (RPU), said: “This was a tragic incident and some viewers may find this footage distressing. However, it has been released with the full support of the victim’s family.

“It is intended to show what can happen when you are not fully in control of your bike. Motorbikes are powerful machines and they should be treated as such; failing to do so can lead to devastating consequences.”

The victim, a 50-year-old man from Surrey, had been riding for a number of years prior to the fatal collision in Claypit Lane, Chichester, at about 11.55am on 7 August 2016.

He had been out on his bike with friends when he pulled a wheelie, causing him to lose control and fall into the path of an oncoming van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Badman added: “The victim was an experienced rider who had enjoyed numerous outings with fellow bikers prior to this incident. He and his friends were all wearing the appropriate clothing and safety equipment, and no one anticipated that this ride would be his last.

“It was undoubtedly a hugely traumatic experience for all parties involved, and our thoughts remain with them.”

Sussex Police say that motorcyclists remain the most vulnerable road users in the UK, accounting for approximately 20 per cent of all road deaths despite making up just one per cent of total road traffic.

The latest statistics available show that between January and June this year, a total of eight motorcyclists have been killed in collisions in Sussex; a further 102 have been seriously injured.

In comparison, four motorcyclists were killed and 102 seriously injured during the same period in 2016.

Surrey and Sussex RPU, working in partnership with Sussex Safer Roads Partnership and DriveSmart in Surrey, is committed to reducing that number.

Sergeant Badman said: “There are a number of ways motorcyclists can be safer on our roads – ride with your lights on, wear the appropriate clothing for increased visibility and protection, consider your position in the road, and most importantly, ride safely and sensibly. We want motorcyclists to enjoy their ride, but also to make sure their next journey is not their last.

“There are a range of courses available for motorcyclists to improve their riding ability, such as BikeSafe, run by Sussex Safer Roads Partnership, Biker Down, run by East Sussex and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services, and RoadSmart, run by the Institute of Advanced Motorists (IAM).

“It is important to add that other road users also have a responsibility to be aware of motorcyclists and take the necessary precautions, such as checking mirrors, looking both ways at junctions and being aware of what’s around you.”

As part of the National Motorcycle Week of Action, officers will carry out dedicated patrols and respond to incidents of antisocial riding, and any motorists caught committing offences will be dealt with.

Dangerous or antisocial driving or riding can be reported online via Operation Crackdown.