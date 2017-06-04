Weather for the week ahead across Sussex

After a sunny start to Sunday (June 3), skies in Sussex are set to turn cloudier this afternoon.

Met Office forecasters are warning residents to expect scattered and sharp showers to bubble up this afternoon.

Forecasters say any lingering showers should die out over the course of the evening to leave a dry night with clear spells. Winds staying light, but temperatures could fall to single figures in some rural spots.

The rest of the week may follow a similar pattern with Monday (June 5) also expected to see a dry start followed by outbreaks of rain, which will become persistent and occasionally heavy by the evening.

Tuesday morning (June 6) will take a turn for the worse, with high winds joining the rain altrhough some brighter spells are expected later on.

Wednesday (June 7) is expected to be drier and brighter, but should stay breezy.

Further outbreaks of rain are expected on Thursday (June 8).

