WEATHER FORECAST: More sunny spells and showers to come

The week ahead looks set to continue to bring a mixture of sunny spells and showers.
Heavy rain this afternoon (Sunday, July 23) – which could see thunder – will clear to leave a mostly dry evening.
Monday morning will start with light and patchy rain that should clear by around midday, with maximum temperatures of 22 degrees.
Tuesday will be a mostly dry and fine day, with light winds.
After a dry start, Wednesday will bring rain, while Thursday will be back to sunshine and perhaps some scattered showers.
