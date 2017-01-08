WEATHER FORECAST: Snow showers to hit later this week

Rain showers are forecast for Sussex over the next few days, with snow showers to hit later this week.

A largely dry Monday morning will start the week, with a band of rain spreading south throughout the day and clearing during the evening, according to the Met Office.

A cold night will lead us in to Tuesday, which will see brisk winds, some patches of brightness but rain later in the day and through to early Wednesday.

Wednesday will turn colder, with sunshine and further isolated showers.

Snow showers are expected on Thursday, which will see a maximum of seven degrees.

