WEATHER: Sussex seven-day forecast

The upcoming week (July 10 to 16) sees forecasts of cooler and ‘more changable’ weather for Sussex.

According to the Met Office, it is set to be generally cooler on Monday with some heavy showers, especially in the southeast where there is a risk of thunder and some intense downpours.

However, warm sunshine is expected at times too with it deemed ‘most likely’ on Wednesday.

For the rest of the week all areas are forecast to have showers or longer spells of rain.

The temperature range sees highs of 21 – feeling like 23 degrees – and lows of 13.

