WEATHER: Temperatures could reach 32C by Tuesday

Temperatures across Sussex are expected to continue climbing with the hottest day of the year expected on Tuesday (June 20).

Today (June 18) saw temperatures reaching 28C in some parts of the county.

Monday will see readings of 25C with clear skies and sun forecast throughout the day.

Then on Tuesday, temperatures could reach as high as 32C in some areas of Sussex with lows as high as 16C.

For the rest of the week, Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures drop back down to the low twenties but the sun is still expected to shine as Sussex gears up for summer.