Westfield hot shot takes season's tally to 30

Westfield Football Club hot shot Callum Smith has already hit the 30-goal mark for the season - and his manager believes he could get 50 by the campaign's end.

Smith's hat-trick in the 4-1 win at home to Rottingdean Village on Monday also took him joint top of the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League scoring charts with 24 league strikes.

Westfield manager Jack Stapley said: "We set him a target of 20 goals this season and to have 30 by January he's well within his rights to get 50 goals if his move to Tunbridge Wells doesn't materialise or he doesn't want to go."

Smith joined Westfield in the summer having helped Peche Hill Select to the Macron East Sussex Football League title last season and his exploits this term have attracted interest from Southern Counties East League Premier Division outfit Tunbridge Wells.

Speaking yesterday (Wednesday) evening, Stapley said: "I think he's going training with them on Thursday and I think he's going to make a decision from there.

"I think he's quite keen to see out the season with us and possibly play midweek games for Tunbridge Wells. Hopefully he doesn't go, but if he does, he goes with my best wishes.

Liam Ward scored Westfield's other goal in the 4-1 win at home to Rottingdean Village on Monday.

"When you've scored 30 goals by January, you're always going to be looked at. He's been first class for us and I've not got a bad word to say about him."

Smith's goals have been key to Westfield sitting fourth in Division Two with 12 games remaining, the first of which is away to fourth-bottom Cowfold this Saturday.

"I think they're one of the top five or six sides and we'll definitely have to be at our best to get a result," added Stapley. "It's not a very inviting place to play and we'll have to make sure we put in the same sort of application we have done over the Christmas period."

Jack Whiteman starts a three-game ban, but Asher Grindle will be back in the squad after suspension and Harry Stapley should return in goal. Westfield are hoping the protracted transfers of Romeo Ugbene and Allan McMinigal will finally be completed in time for the game.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!