Win tickets to see Mamma Mia! in Brighton

Here is your chance to win a family ticket for four people to see MammaMia! when it comes to the Brighton Centre this summer.

The feel-good musical will be on at the Brighton Centre for a two and a half week between Tuesday, August 15 – Sunday, September 3 as part of its first ever UK tour.

Mamma Mia. Picture: Brinkhoff/Moegenburg

Mamma Mia! is Judy Craymer’s ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with a tale of family and friendship unfolding on a Greek island paradise.

To date, it has been seen by more than 60 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages, while the film, starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan, is the highest worldwide grossing live-action musical film of all time.

Rebecca Esteves, revenue and commerce manager at the Brighton Centre, said: “We’re really excited to be welcoming such an established show to the Brighton Centre. Having wowed crowds in the West End it’s a great honour to be among the venues that will be featuring it during its UK tour.

“MAMMA MIA! is a tremendous feel good show with a fantastic soundtrack so we’re sure it will be as big a hit on the coast as it has been in the capital, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming the cast and crew to Brighton.”

Tickets are from £15 and can be booked by visiting www.brightoncentre.co.uk or calling the box office on 0844 847 1515.

To win a family ticket for four people for the show on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, all you need to do is answer this simple question:

The musical Mamma Mia! includes songs from which famous band?

a) Bucks Fizz

b) Bananarama

C) ABBA

The closing date for entries is midnight on Friday, July 7, 2017.

To enter, email your answer, name, and phone number to steve.payne@jpress.co.uk

TERMS & CONDITIONS

Tickets are valid to see Mamma Mia! at The Brighton Centre on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 7.30pm only.

Family ticket can be used by any combination of a total of four adults and children. At least one adult must be present. No purchase necessary.

Tickets are non-exchangeable. Closing date for entries is midnight on Friday, July 7, entries received after this date will not be counted.

Winners will be required to collect their tickets from box office on the night of the show. Any travel and accommodation will not be included in the prize.