Winchelsea holiday home owners ‘angry’ over garden removal rules

Caravan owners at a holiday park are ‘upset and angry’ after the site manager demanded they remove their gardens.

The manager of Winchelsea Sands, which is owned by Park Holidays UK, has written to a number of owners, saying the plots are in breach of the park’s rules.

Penny and John Hembrow, from Stoke Newington, have had a caravan at Winchelsea Sands for more than 20 years.

Penny said: “We’ve all had permission before to have gardens, pots and sheds there. We’ve taken care and looked after our gardens at great expense. People have made their caravan or lodge their second home. I feel so disheartened and deflated.”

Another owner, Gerry Moore, said: “We received a letter from the site manager advising that we have breached conditions of our lease and that within 28 days we must rectify. When we moved on site in 2007 we specifically chose the plot because there was already established planting. At no point then or since have we been advised the plants contravened park guidelines.

“Many other owners have received the same letter and are not surprisingly very upset and angry.”

A Park Holidays spokesman said: “Holiday home owners at Winchelsea Sands holiday park were recently sent a brief reminder of the park rules as they relate to the pitch areas they occupy, including constraints on the construction of garden plots. Owners agreed to these rules as part of their original contract when they purchased their holiday homes.

“The reasons for the limitations are two-fold. Firstly, we are keen to maintain a neat and tidy appearance on our parks and the introduction of privately installed gardens, hedging, fences and other structures is not consistent with this policy.

“Secondly, there is a risk such additions could constitute a health and safety hazard to guests and to children in particular who often run around and play on the grass areas of the park.”

