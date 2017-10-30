Witness appeal after car and motorcycle collide near Bodiam

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between Sedlescombe and Hawkhurst on Friday (October 20).

The collision took place on the B2244 Junction Road, some 400 metres south of its junction with Bodiam Road, and involved a car and a motorcycle.

The rider of a silver Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Rye, sustained a fractured wrist and severe grazing for which he was treated at the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards. The driver of the silver BMW 3-series car involved, a 20-year-old man from Tonbridge, Kent, was unhurt.

The collision occurred at around 2.15pm. Anyone who saw what happened or who noticed either vehicle being driven shortly beforehand is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 753 of 20/10.