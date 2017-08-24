Witness appeal following armed robbery at Rye bookmakers

Police are appealing for witnesses to an armed robbery at a bookmakers in Rye this week.

At about 9.15pm on Wednesday (August 23), a masked man entered Betfred in Cinque Ports Street.

Sussex Police said he threatened staff with a suspected firearm and demanded money.

The member of staff handed over a quantity of cash in notes before the suspect made off in the direction of The Crown public house.

Three customers were also present in the store when the incident occurred.

Police said no one was injured in the robbery.

Officers investigating the crime have also released a description of the wanted man.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build. He had a slight tan and spoke with a gravelly voice.

He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood over his head, and a black mask covering the lower half of his face.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to report it online or call police on 101 quoting serial 1379 of 23/08.

