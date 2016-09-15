Woman hurts ankle in Battle woods

A woman was taken to hospital after hurting her ankle in the woods behind Battle Abbey this morning (Thursday, September 15).

South East Coast Ambulance Service crew were called to the woods at around 9.05am after reports a woman had fallen.

A response car and an ambulance were initially sent before being joined by the Hazardous Area Response Team as the paramedics struggled to reach the casualty.

The woman in her 40s could not put any weight on her foot and after being treated at the scene, she was taken to the Conquest Hospital for further treatment.

