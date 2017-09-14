Woman’s head shave in aid of Westfield girl Fia

A woman had her hair shaved off her head to raise money for a little girl with an extremely rare condition.

Karen Sheppard, 45, went under the razor in aid of four-year-old Westfield girl, Fia Kent on Saturday (September 9).

Fia has Alexander Disease, an extremely rare disorder of the nervous system.

It is a progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease that mostly affects infants and children.

She was diagnosed with the condition in April last year following an MRI scan.

Karen, who has known Fia’s family for years, said: “Fia is a gorgeous little girl, much-loved and cherished by everyone she meets. She is the youngest of four children, who sadly has been diagnosed with Alexander Disease, of which there is currently no cure.”

The disease is so rare that only around 500 people have been diagnosed with it since the 1940s.

Soon after Fia’s diagnosis Friends of Fia was set up by the community in Westfield to help the youngster’s family pay for continued medical needs and future adaptations to the family home.

Money was also raised to allow Fia and her family to go on a dream holiday to the USA.

While there Fia visited a hospital in Philadelphia where a huge research project is under way to try and find a treatment for her disorder.

As a result of Saturday’s fundraiser, Karen, who grew up in Rye but now lives in Edenbridge, Kent, has managed to raise £1,800 so far.

Her proud mum, Sheila Goldsmith, said: “Karen has worked hard getting sponsors. A coffee morning raised £448.50. It was well-supported and we would like to thank Rye Scouts for allowing us to use their hall and for their support.

“Karen’s total raised at present is £1,800, which includes the coffee morning. It would be lovely to get her up to £2,000.

“We are all very proud of Karen and also want to thank everyone else who helped and supported her.”

Anyone wishing to donate should log onto www.gofundme.com/shaveforfia.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.