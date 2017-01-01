Work off those extra Christmas pounds with Rye Runners

Following a month of festive excess, residents in Rye are being offered the chance to blow away the Christmas cobwebs by joining a running course.

Rye Runners have organised a ten-week course aimed at adult runners of all abilities, including those who can barely remember the last time they ran for a bus.

The initiative is supported by Active Rother - a Rother District Council-led partnership aimed at encouraging people to get active – and is part of Getting Rother Active, a three-year project launched after the council successfully applied for £120,000 funding from Sport England.

The course, which has attracted more than 70 runners since it began, starts on Saturday, January 14 with the group meeting at The Salts off Fishmarket Road in Rye.

Dave Warren has become a regular runner after taking part in the course. He said: “I would totally recommend the beginners’ course to anyone.

“It builds your fitness up bit by bit, in a way you don’t notice. Six months on, I’m running three times a week.”

Anyone interested in booking one of the 25 places available will need to pay a £10 registration fee. The course itself is free of charge.

Find out more or request a booking form at info@sam-murphy.co.uk

