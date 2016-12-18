Writing competition for ‘appy youngsters...

A South East children’s author is calling on budding young authors in Rye to get their literary careers in top gear and ‘Express’ themselves in an all-new national writing competition.

Writer Joffre White has been chosen by National Express to launch its ‘Express Yourself’ short story competition, launched in celebration of the coach company’s new onboard entertainment system app VUER (View, Unwind, Enjoy, Relax).

Joffre is joining the coach operator in a call for children aged 7-16 to get creative and submit short stories inspired by the theme of ‘happy travelling’.

Youngsters are invited to let their creative juices run riot and submit original travel tales.

Winning stories will be published in an online storybook in ‘VUER’, for passengers to enjoy as they travel.

Each winner will also get a £50 cheque as prize money.

Joffre, well known for his ‘Frog’ fantasy adventure series, is also a Patron of Reading. He runs reading and writing workshops around the South East and across the UK. Joffre will be judging entries and encourages local children to get involved: “This competition is all about journeys and travelling but the journey you write about can be fictional or real,” he said.

”I would like every child in Rye to enter this brilliant competition. Writing is one of the best ways of expressing your ideas by unlocking your imagination and creativity, and this is a great opportunity to share it.’

Entrants should write a story of up to but no more than 1000 words.

Deadline for entries is December 31. Entries can be submitted via email to: david.wrottesley@nationalexpress.com or by post to: The Story Team, National Express House, Mill Lane Birmingham B5 6DD.

For more information about author Joffre White visit: www.joffrewhite.com