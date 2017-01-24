Young talent invited to perform at Bexhill Ale and Arty beer festival

Talented young musicians are being invited to take part in a Battle of the Bands type audition on stage at the De La Warr Pavilion at this year’s Ale and Arty beer festival in Bexhill.

Organisers Bexhill Rotary are inviting young musicians, aged 15 - 19, to play at the afternoon session of the festival on Saturday March 18 from 12 noon.

If you would like to audition contact Bexhill Rotary on 07969 025507 or email perry.pdufoote@hotmail.co.uk.

The popular Ale and Arty Beer and Music Festival celebrates its fourth year this year and raises money for charity and good causes.

Roger Batey, from Bexhill Rotary Club, said: “The festival offers a wide selection of good and tasty ales to please the most discerning drinker at what is always a well supported and extremely popular event.

“There will also be cider and perry to quench the thirst along with musical entertainment to help proceedings go with a real swing.”

The Festival involves three lively sessions on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th March at the De La Warr Pavilion. The Friday evening session, on March 17 is £7.50 for admission and features music from The Do Theys and The Chandeliers. The lunctime session on Saturday March 18 runs from lunchtime 11 am-3pm and features the Battle of the Bands. Tickets are £4. The evening session on Saturday 18 runs from 7-11 pm and tickets are £7.50. There is live music from The Cavaliers.

You can buy tickets for the two evening sessions for only £12. Tickets online at www.bexhillbeerfestival.com or by calling 01424 732820.

