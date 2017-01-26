Young talents shine at county championships

The locality’s top young distance running talents, many of them from Hastings Athletic Club, were in fine form at the Sussex Schools’ Cross-Country Championships.

Several talented athletes achieved top four finishes at Waterhall to earn automatic qualification for the English Schools’ Championships.

Maya Ramnarine finished second individually and helped Robertsbridge Community College to team glory.

Maya Ramnarine won a silver medal in a terrific junior girls’ 3,000m race and led Robertsbridge Community College to victory in the team event. Shannon Hopkins-Parry (16th), Evie Clements (17th) and Georgia Band completed the squad.

Erica Body (St Richard’s Catholic College) came a very good seventh in the same race and Hannah Blomfield (Hastings Academy) was 31st.

The in-form Isaac Elam (Hastings Academy) won the junior boys’ 4,300m race by nine seconds after a storming finish. Noah Judah (St Leonards Academy) finished just inside the top 25.

Poppy Ellis (Claremont Senior School) was 13th in the intermediate girls’ 3,500m race, while George Pool (Eastbourne College) made the top four in the intermediate boys’ 6,000m race.

Noah Canby (St Richard’s) was a very good eighth, while Marcus Ramnarine (Robertsbridge) crossed the line 18th and Ryan Morrissy (Ark William Parker Academy) 25th. Josephine Edmunds (Claremont Senior School) was sixth in the 4,300m senior girls’ race.

Hastings AC duo Ellen Crombie and James Crombie achieved terrific results in the Kent Schools’ Cross-Country Championships.

Ellen was fourth in the intermediate girls’ race and brother James also did very well to come ninth in the junior boys’ event.

A number of Hastings AC’s leading runners will take their place among a high class field in the South of England Cross-Country Championships at Parliament Hill, London, this Saturday.

