Young three-year-old musician wows the judges

A little boy from 1066 Country could be in line to become the next Chopin after raising a few eyebrows at a music competition.

Three-year-old Eryk Leport wowed judges at Ealing Festival of Music last weekend by playing several piano scores.

He came second, winning a silver medal in piano set solo, competing against 11 other children.

Eryk’s proud father, John, said: “He was the youngest competitor, and at just three years old he raised more than a few eyebrows.

“Even the main adjudicator Graham Humphrey exclaimed, saying, ‘Wow, my word he is only three’. To get a silver medal was just brilliant.

“Eryk has been playing since he was two years old. taking lessons with a fantastic teacher Justyna de Laurans in Hastings.

“We bought him a little wooden children’s piano for Christmas when he was two, tother with a song book.

“To our surprise he learned the entire song book within four months.

“We then took him to his piano teacher to start lessons. She said he had pperfect pitch and could identify any note.

“She started lessons with him and he really took off.

“Eryk played first at the Source Skate Park as part of the Hastings Musical Festival, then in Priory Meadow, and finally at the White Rock Theatre at the Hastings Musical Festival.”

At last weekend’s contest, Eryk played Little Fairy Waltz, Cuckoo, Here Comes the Spring and Greensleeves.

John added: “Eryk attends Acorn Nursery in Icklesham, which has been amazingly supportive of Eryk’s passion and he is looking forward to joining Sacred Heart School in September and hopes to bring many medals and trophies for his new school.

Frederic Chopin was a 19th century Polish composer and virtuoso pianist of the Romantic era who wrote primarily for the solo piano.

A child prodigy, he completed his musical education and composed his earlier works in Warsaw before leaving Poland at the age of 20.

He was composing and writing poetry at six, and gave his first public concerto performance at the age of eight.

His mother was a piano teacher, and his father played the flute and violin.

