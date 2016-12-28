Your New Year’s Eve weather across Sussex

Out and about in Sussex on New Year’s Eve? Then you’ll want to know what the weather will be like.

And it’s currently looking like a milder and dry night.

The Met Office forecast for the rest of the week is for overnight frosts and some early morning mist as temperatures continue to stay freezing at night and creep up to 5 or 6degC in the day-time.

However, cloud is expected to roll in on a south-west breeze on Friday which will push the temperature up for New Year’s Eve to around 9degC during Saturday, staying as high as 6degC by the time 2017 arrives.

New Year’s Day could see some light rain.

A chilly northerly wind, though, on Monday (January 2) means it will get very cold again and could feel like -3degC in the breeze.

The longer range forecast for Sussex during January is for colder than average weather with some fog and mist.