From: Michael Short, Boscobel Road North, St Leonards

The idea of driver-only trains is reckless and dangerous.

I’ve been on two trains where there were disruptive and aggressive passengers.

On each occasion the guard was able to calm things down and phone ahead so that the police could arrest the culprit at the next station.

How on earth could a lone driver cope with such a situation (while driving the train at the same time!)?