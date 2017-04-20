Already looking forward to show

From: Tim Harris, Sedgewick Road, Bexhill

Can I say a huge thank you to the staff and management of the De La Warr Pavilion for bringing some great shows to Bexhill. We are now competing with the White Rock in Hastings as a major music venue in the south.

We had Costello, Wilko, Paul Carrick, The Jesus and Mary Chain and the Selector and The Beat (a fantastic show, packed to the rafters).

Yes, the White Rock have had Dr Feelgood and will be showing Jools Holland and From The Jam but we will be showing, Toots and The Maytals, Tom Chaplin and in November for a second time only, the Bragmeister himself Billy Bragg – what a way to spend firework night and an end to the year.

I’m already looking forward to that show which I believe will be his first night of the new Bridges not Walls tour.

Once again, thank you.

