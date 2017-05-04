Are others safe when you drive?

From: Carole Woodland, Cooden Drive, Bexhill

As we age, we need to seriously question our driving skills.

I have been surprised to learn how many people do not seem to know that health problems and operations need to be reported to insurance companies. If we are involved in an accident, and have not given insurance companies an accurate picture of the state of our health, we may find the companies will not pay out.

But more important than this is the fact that we may end up injuring or even killing someone because we are not safe to drive on the road.

How many times do you look at drivers as they climb into their cars and wonder who on earth was willing to insure them?

Are others safe when you are driving?

