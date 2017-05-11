Assets are worth considerably less

From: Terry Milford, Netherfield Road, Battle

As ever, Barry M Jones’ unique take on things, this time the rosy outlook for Britain’s trade (letters, May 5) was interesting.

His own figures suggest that over 40 per cent of our trade is with the EU but, notwithstanding the desperation of denial, there is no need to dissect the nuanced details he feels obliged to provide in order to take issue.

The value of the pound has fallen some 15 per cent since the Brexit vote.

The businessmen, by whom Mr Jones sets such store as wealth creators, have thus already delivered their verdict that the worth of Britain’s assets and the returns to be made from investing in Britain are considerably less with Britain outside the EU than inside.

Little more need be adduced to evidence the true prospects for British trade.

