Battle: best place in world

From: Johnnie Elliott, Caldbec Hill, Battle.
When I was at Claverham you could play so many sports in the summer: cricket, softball, tennis, stoolball, athletics, swimming and many more.
I used to enjoy them all.
When I joined the army, there were even more sports you could do.
My grandfather, Arch’d E Elliott used to play cricket for Croydon. He was their wicket keeper. We even have my grandfather’s cricket bat, albeit quite old now.
I like to go down to Battle Cricket Club sometimes. It is a lovely setting, all East Sussex countryside at the rear. This time of the year, is just great. The sun,still shining but autumn just around the corner.
What a wonderful place to be. Battle, East Sussex. Believe me, the best place in the world.
