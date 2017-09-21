Battle: best place in world

From: Johnnie Elliott, Caldbec Hill, Battle.

When I was at Claverham you could play so many sports in the summer: cricket, softball, tennis, stoolball, athletics, swimming and many more.

I used to enjoy them all.

When I joined the army, there were even more sports you could do.

My grandfather, Arch’d E Elliott used to play cricket for Croydon. He was their wicket keeper. We even have my grandfather’s cricket bat, albeit quite old now.

I like to go down to Battle Cricket Club sometimes. It is a lovely setting, all East Sussex countryside at the rear. This time of the year, is just great. The sun,still shining but autumn just around the corner.

What a wonderful place to be. Battle, East Sussex. Believe me, the best place in the world.