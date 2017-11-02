Beautiful town all summer long

From: Margaret Kiloh, Marley Lane, Battle
Now that autumn is here I would like to thank the volunteers from Beautiful Battle for planting the containers and hanging baskets on the Abbey Green and High Street that have kept the town looking so attractive all summer long.
Thanks too to the council ground staff and High Street traders for watering and maintaining the containers.
It’s great to see everybody working together to make Battle beautiful for both residents and visitors.
Almost Done!
Registering with Rye and Battle Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.