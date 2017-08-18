Billboard is a ‘blight’ on town

From: Chris Harris, Watermint Close, St Leonards

I am writing in response to an article I have recently read in the Hastings Observer, Friday (August 11), regarding the so-called Club XS.

I find it unbelievable that it is considered acceptable to promote their vile, misogynistic billboards littered around strategic places in our local areas.

I have unfortunately had the misfortune to come across one of these disgusting, degrading billboards as I entertained visitors from Germany.

We were all embarrassed and ashamed to witness a nasty, sleazy advertisement seemingly placed in a prime public place , as if it were the norm.

My visitors , both young and old, were shocked and commented they were surprised that this kind of promotion was allowed? Diversity?

One guest said it was a “blight” on our lovely views along our beautiful coastline.

Let’s get rid of this old-fashioned, outdated stereotyping of women, it has no place in modern society.

I echo the comments from the members of the women’s forum and other people to speak out about this travesty.