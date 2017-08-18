From: Barry M Jones, Bixley Lane, Beckley

Welcome back, John Hill!

On July 28, Lib-Dem Stephen Hardy wrote, “... were we to Brexit”. Brexit is happening, though such is my trust in politicians, I’ll believe it when it does!

On losing his ‘Project Fear’ campaign against Brexit at the referendum, Stephen promised he would ‘respect the Brexit decision’... and immediately campaigned to scupper it.

His letters suggest he has little business experience for cross-border trade in goods and services is conducted between businessmen and customers, not between politicians who actively hamper trade for their political ends. Take the self-protectionist EU’s Customs Union with its intransigent, tunnel-vision one-way treaties... written by lawyers.

Britain has consistently offered full co-operation, now and post-Brexit, yet the EU is intolerant of any sensible negotiation, nor offers leeway.

Worse, Ireland is severely constrained by the EU: the same EU that forced on them a second referendum ‘to get it right’ to sanction the poorly written new Article 50 exit clause, which actively prevents Ireland and Britain from speedily agreeing a mutually beneficial border/customs agreement – one that could ordinarily be agreed between gentlemen over a pint. The incompetent EU is now risking ‘Irexit’ and the collapse of the EU. Bring it on!

All economies yo-yo (the Eurozone has yet to ‘yo’ back up) yet Stephen promotes only prophecies of Brexit-doom from anti-Brexiteers (CBI, IMF, OECD, LSE, BBC and ‘The Economist’).

Meanwhile, ignored by the BBC (CBI, Lib-Dems...), serious, pragmatic businessmen and business journals contentedly report that Brexit-Britain is doing very well, thank you.

Even the contrary CBI (and ‘The Economist’) grudgingly reports “robust growth; a 22 year high in exports; strongest order books since 1988”... so clearly the rot started in 1989 (when the Lib-Dems were formed), made worse by the ERM crisis (1992), Maastrict/political EU (1993) and the Euro crisis of 2010.

No wonder Britain sensibly voted Brexit, that 97 per cent of the electorate didn’t vote Lib-Dem in 2017, and the irrelevant Lib-Dems now have only one MEP!