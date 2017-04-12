Brexit should not hamper security

From: Stephen Hardy, George Close, Robertsbridge

The most cynical and indeed self-defeating aspect of Theresa May’s post Article 50 Brexit letter was the reference to taking away the UK security bat from the European playing field of cooperation against terrorism.

A local MP who is also our Home Secretary, is quoted as saying about the UK’s work with Europol: “If we leave, we would take our information with us.”

How cynical and short sighted can these representatives of this country be? The reverse must be the case: our leaving the EU must deepen our mutual cooperation over security with our neighbours.

Would we genuinely withhold knowledge of a bomb threat in Paris, obtained in the UK, from the French authorities? Would we ignore a message from Berlin that an attack in London was reasonably to be expected?

How can responsible politicians use public safety as a bargaining tool in their desire to extract this country from the European Union?

Well, given their stance already being taken against the livelihood of three million EU citizens currently living, working and paying taxes in the UK, all I can ask what will they think of next, as a tactic in pursuing the hardest of Brexits, and thereby punishing all of us.

