Can anybody help trace fan?

From: C.P.Berthie, Lyndhurst Road, Exeter

I wonder whether anyone has any memories or better, any information, about a family called Passmore, who in 1963 were living at 14 Station Road Hastings?

They had a son called Donald, who was then 11, who was a rugby fan and wrote a fan letter to Dick Manley of Exeter who was then an England player.

I would love any information about Donald Passmore and best of all, to know where he is now and how I could make contact.

It would mean a lot to the now 80-plus Dick Manley.

Emails would be welcome, at dougal@okapismum.plus.com, or on 0771 290 9654.

Thank you.

