Can anyone help with family tree?

From: Mrs P A Perry, Aspen Close, Devon

He was born February 23, 1906 and died March 6, 1973. His address was given as Chester House, Clinton Way, Fairlight, Battle.

His father’s name was Herbert Francis Millar and his mother was Kate Burt.

His elder brother moved to America in the 1920s and died there, but whether Frederick knew that I don’t know. He also had two younger sisters.

The informant’s name on the certificate was Doreen Millar.

I can’t find a marriage registration for him and so don’t know who Doreen Millar is or was.

The family lost touch over the years, I believe after his father died.

I know that this is a long shot, but if anyone can help on this I would be very grateful.

I live in Devon and my email address is oddsandendspp@gmail.com

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.