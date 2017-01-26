Car vandalism started again

It has started again in Bexhill - Reginald Road, Windsor Road... We have someone who thinks it is great fun kicking car wing mirrors and also someone who is breaking into cars.

First, to who it may concern, you are doing this damage to people’s cars who have to work to pay for them.

If you are such a big person who can only pick on cars, why not join the army and do some good for the country, as at this moment you are a waste of space.

Second, to the person who is breaking into cars and stealing, go and get a job or when you are caught, you will be working for HR Prisons.

