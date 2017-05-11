Cemetery looks out of this world

From: Johnnie Elliott, Caldbec Hill. Battle

My father died of a Pulmonary Embolism in the Conquest Hospital. My father is buried in Battle Cemetery. My father died in January 1997.

I visited the cemetery today. There has been a lot of work at the cemetery. I use,to go to Battle and Langton Primary School.

There was a football pitch behind the school. This is now houses. The school has also been made into houses.

What was the playground is now houses. Miss Thornton’s classroom has also been made into houses.

When we use to play football, on the football pitch, the ball would often go into the cemetery.

Where my father is buried, the whole square is now full. The cemetery has been extended. I have to say, what a grand job has been done.

All the work done is out of this world. It looks a picture. I am lost for words. To describe all the work done, everywhere, is just how you could imagine heaven to look.

The cemetery goes right down into the Battle countryside. Many thanks to everyone who has helped to extend the cemetery.

This is definitely the place I would like to be to end my days. Many, many thanks to everyone, for making the cemetery look out of this world.

