Chance to give recognition

From: Angela Rippon, Mitre Way, Battle

I am delighted to be hosting Alzheimer’s Society’s fourth annual Dementia Friendly awards this year. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those people who are making an outstanding contribution towards improving the lives of those affected by dementia.

I feel certain that there will be many individuals living in East Sussex who should have their work within the dementia community recognised and would be worthy nominees for one of our awards.

Individuals can nominate themselves – or others – and there are a whole range of awards across 10 categories to recognise outstanding work in this area of increasing importance to the whole community.

There is a Young Person’s Contribution of the Year, Fundraiser of the Year and Dementia Innovation of the Year to mention just three of the categories.

Further information about the whole list of categories and how to enter can be found at alzheimers.org.uk. The closing date for entries is midnight on August 21 and I hope to see a diverse array of nominations from your area.

Our finalists will be selected, and invited to a ceremony in London on Wednesday, November 29. Wouldn’t it be great if we could honour and recognise someone from your readership?

I shall look forward to hearing from you – and hopefully many of your readers will want to participate by nominating some special people for these special awards.