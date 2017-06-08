Change for the better in town

From: Kathryn Field, County Councillor for Battle & Crowhurst Division, Virgins Lane, Battle

I am sure everyone using Battle High Street has noticed a change for the better.

Following a very productive meeting with Sussex Police, East Sussex Highways, representatives of Battle Town Council, Battle Chamber of Commerce, Cllr Kevin Dixon and me it was agreed that for the sake of safety it was time something was done about the parking on yellow lines.

The result is that the county council has repainted the lines and the police are being proactive regarding dangerous parking.

I would like to say a personal thank you to all parties for their cooperation in making this improvement to the High Street which can only benefit pedestrian safety as fewer cars and lorries mount the kerb in order to park illegally on the yellow lines.

