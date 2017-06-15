Coalition would represent votes

From: Paul Minter, Constable Way, Bexhill

The obvious answer to our government crisis is a coalition between Conservative and Labour.

A Conservative Prime Minister and a Labour deputy Prime Minister, with the best of both parties in the cabinet.

This would be representative of how the vast majority of British people voted.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on. 1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver 3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs 4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out! The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news. Be part of it.