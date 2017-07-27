Congratulations to the organisers

From: Charles Bronsdon, Chairman (retired), Rye Maritime Festival, Rock Channel, Rye
After having run the Rye Maritime Festival for the last 11 years, I would like to congratulate the organisers and all those helped to put on a great day of well-organised entertainment.
It was good to see the return of the Raft Race which was well-supported both by competitors and by the large crowd of spectators who watched from the bridge and from the river bank.
Well done to all concerned.
