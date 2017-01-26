Could service be better placed?

I am very glad to read that steps are being taken to improve the safety of the beach at Camber after the terrible drownings last year.

Consideration should also be given to asking the Pett Level Rescue Boat team whether they would be prepared to move their operation to Camber.

I know that this would mean a tremendous upheaval foreveryone involved with the Pett Level Rescue Boat but I can’t help feeling that their skills would be so much more useful in Camber.

On sunny days the beach at Camber is very crowded and many children and adults make use of inflatables which are on sale close to the beach.

On the other hand, even on the sunniest days the beach at Pett Level is not crowded and there are very few inflatables.

We should remain, of course, grateful to people such as those who are involved with the Rescue Boat who train to help and save others.

But their help is needed much more in Camber.

